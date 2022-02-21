WATCH: Franco Mostert supports daughter from Japan as she heads into surgery

Renate Engelbrecht

Sick children and tonsils unfortunately often come with the privilege of being parents.

Springbok lock Franco Mostert and his wife Juan-Ri experienced that first-hand this past week, with their eldest going into surgery for the removal of her tonsils and adenoids.

Franco is currently playing rugby in Japan, which made showing his support a little more tricky this time around.

But, although he wasn’t there physically, he sent his daughter – whom he lovingly calls Tjoli – a heart-warming video to show his support and love. (Scroll through the below carousel to see his video).

“Daddy just wants to say that I am thinking of you,” he said. “I pray and believe that everything will be fine and the doctor won’t hurt you.”

Franco said when she wakes up, he will be done exercising and that he will phone her the moment her mother tells him that she is awake.

He was honest and said that it would be painful when she wakes up, but that she will get to eat jelly afterwards and that it’s going to be fun.

He then told her that he loves her very much, whereafter he also told Juan-Ri, the mother of their three children, that he loved her.

Juan-Ri has been braving the storm with three small children while Franco is playing rugby in Japan.

She took to Instagram over Valentine’s, saying many people tell her they don’t know how she does it on her own with three children.

“I am not alone. Like not at all,” she said.

She explained how Franco stayed on the line during the so-called “hell hour” the other day, talking to their screaming baby boy, Juan-Henke until he calmed down.

“Always together no matter how far apart,” she said.

She also has the great support of grandmothers and friends, saying that it takes a village.

“I think that I took the tonsil and adenoids surgery worse than Joi,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“It was tough up until now, but our strongest Joi is on the road to healing.”

She later shared another update, saying that Joi is doing well. “It hurts a little, but she is so strong. You go girl!”