9 fun Easter holiday activities for kids

Renate Engelbrecht

Whether you plan to travel over the Easter holidays or whether you’ve decided to spend some quality time at home, we’ve rounded up some exciting ways in which you can keep the kids entertained.

Out and about

KwaZulu-Natal

Keep it educational by taking your kids on a rural tourism experience of note.

The newly launched KZN South Coast Agri-CULTURE Tours offer families the opportunity to explore the area’s tropical farmlands while indulging in KwaZulu-Natal’s rich flavours by sampling freshly grown produce, locally brewed coffee and farm-fresh baked goods on a guided tour of the farming process.

Included in the tour are BBS Farm, Animal Farm at B’s Guesthouse, Ubumbano Homestead, Beaver Creek Coffee Estate, Mac Banana and Mpenjati Coffee.

Treat the kids to a Rickshaw Ride along the Margate beachfront.

These rides are operated by Nethezeka Tourist Transport and Projects and allows you to experience the beach from a different angle.

Port Edward is known for various tourism attractions, the Red Desert Nature Reserve being one of them.

This is also the world’s smallest desert, covering a mere 200m in diameter.

It promises to be a lovely family outing, boasting beautiful, contrasting red soil against coastal forests and the ocean.

Rickshaw ride. Image: iStock

Cape Town

On 2 April, hop on over to the IPIC Shopping Centre Aurora in Durbanville and let your kids take part in Easter egg hunts, indulge in chocolate eggs, take part in crafts and explore the annual fair between 9AM and 1PM.

There will also be a special outdoor Easter movie picnic screening of Rabbit 2: The Runaway at The Galileo Open Air Cinema at Stellenbosch’s Meerendal Wine Estate on Sunday, 17 April. There will also be a local artisanal market, lively music and the opportunity to enjoy a picnic on the wine farm’s lawns before the movie starts.

The Easter magic continues at Sunningdale Sports Complex between 9 and 10 April with the Easter fest where you and your family can make special memories by exploring local crafts, indulging in Easter chocolates, food and drink, partaking in Easter egg hunts, playing games and more.

READ: 6 Healthy Easter treat recipes that taste better than chocolate bunnies

There will also be an Easter pop-up market at DARG Farm in Hout Bay on 9 April between 10AM and 3PM.

The farm will be raising funds for the dogs and cats they rescue and care for on the day, which makes it the perfect Easter family outing, during which you can teach your children to make a difference.

There will be an Easter gg hunt, delicious baked goods, second-hand books, antiques, crafts, food trucks and more.

Or, enjoy a Family Feast Easter Lunch at The Cellars-Hohenort on Sunday, 17 April. Bookings are essential and lunch will be charged at R545 per person.

While adults get to wine and dine, kids can enjoy a traditional Easter egg hunt in the gardens and the property’s magical forest.

Spier will also be hosting a Scavenger Hunt at R150 per child between 15 and 17 April. Tickets can be booked on their website. Spier’s Vadas Smokehouse & Bakery will also be hosting an Easter Lunch and throughout the Easter weekend, visitors can enjoy one of Spier’s popular wine tastings while the kids get creative during a complementary cookie decorating session.

Joburg

Little Bright Fox Mom & Baby Studio will be hosting an Art Workshop on Saturday, 2 April. There will be two messy art and craft setups – one for babies under 12 months and another for toddlers over 12 months. Your booking (at R350 per child) includes a canvas, paint, craft materials and lots of fun!

On Sunday, 17 April the historic The View Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg will be hosting an Easter Craft Food Picnic.

Guests can indulge in a picnic box boasting locally cured meats and an array of artisanal cheeses, seeded crackers, breads hot from the oven and more. Each picnic box serves two and they suggest that you come as you are, with a blanket. Tickets can be booked online.

Killarney Country Club will be hosting a Family Fun Day on Easter Sunday where there will be a jumping castle, jungle gym, soft play setup and other kiddies’ entertainment. There will also be live performances and delicious food and drinks.

Easter egg hunt. Image: iStock

Spending the Easter holidays at home?

If you chose to stay at home over the Easter holidays and you’ve already ticked the Easter egg hunt’s box, here are some more ideas: