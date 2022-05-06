Daily hacks: DIY Mother’s Day cards your mom will love

Lerato Maimela

With Mother’s Day fast approaching you may still be looking for gift ideas and fun and exciting ways to celebrate your mother over the weekend.

Personalised and homemade gifts are the best way to make anybody feel loved and adored when celebrating them on a special day.

Recreate these adorable and crafty DIY Mother’s Day cards to add to the wonderful gifts which you will be spoiling your mother with on Sunday.

“Colour me in” Mother’s Day cards

“Colour me in” Mother’s Day cards. Picture: iStock

Supplies

Printable Mother’s Day card coloring page

White cardstock paper

Paper trimmer

Coloring pencils

Instructions

Print out the above colouring page on a piece of cardstock paper. Cut along the very pale outside lines (approximately 6 in x 8 in). Colour in the floral Mother’s Day card design however you’d like! Fold along the middle of the card and write your note inside.

This Mother’s Day card was found on clubcrafted.com

Paper flower cards

Paper flower cards. Picture: iStock

Supplies

Colored and white construction paper

Paint + paintbrushes

Markers

Envelope template

Colored dot stickers

Scissors

Instructions

Paint a flower on your construction paper and allow it to dry. With your markers, add some dots and lines to give your flowers contrast and shape. Cut each flower out. You can mix all the colours or do one colour at a time. Print your flower envelope template and re-draw it on construction paper; then cut it. Repeat as much as you want. Put your flowers inside your envelope and close it with dot stickers. You can write a note on your envelope or the back of your flowers. All you need to do now is gift mom with these beautiful surprise flowers.

This card idea was found on hellowonderful.co

String heart yarn cards

String heart yarn cards. Picture: iStock

Supplies

Colorful yarn

Thick card stock cut out to the size you want

Large threading needle

Pencil

Eraser

Scissors

Heart template (you can use a cookie cutter)

Instructions

Trace your heart template onto the cards with a pencil. Punch holes alongside the heart with your needle. Erase your pencil marks. Thread yarn through the holes in various directions. Cut off the yarn on the underside and tie-up. You’re done.

This card idea was found on hellowonderful.co

Mother’s Day flower card

Mother’s Day flower card. Picture: Pinterest

Supplies

Colored cardstock

Light beige cardstock or Cream cardstock

White cardstock

Black Sharpie

Glue Stick

Free printable templates

Instructions

Print off the flower template on white paper. Use one flower to trace around coloured cardstock. Trace 5 flowers and cut them out. Glue 3 flowers to the top of a sheet of white cardstock. Curl the flower petals up to make them look 3D. Cut out strips of green paper for the flower stems and glue them below the flowers. Add the remaining 2 flowers and flower stems. Print out the mason jar card template directly on light beige paper and cut it out. Glue the top of the card on by glueing the left side of the jar only. This will allow you to open up the card. Write nice things about Mom on the circle centres with a black marker. Glue these circles to the centre of the flowers. Write Happy Mother’s Day inside the card or another personalized Mother’s Day message.

This card idea was found on thebestideasforkids.com