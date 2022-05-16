Oh baby! Andile and Tamia Mpisane welcome their baby girl

Lerato Maimela

Musical artist and soccer star Andile Mpisane recently welcomed his third child into the world with his wife and second baby mama, Tamia Mpisane.

Taking to social media, proud grandma Shauwn Mkhize shared a picture of her new born granddaughter’s tiny feet, announcing in the caption the birth of Miaandy. She informed her fans and followers that both mom and baby are fine, and that her son Andile is exhausted but overjoyed with the successful delivery of his third child.

“The Mpisane, Louw and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of Baby Miaandy. Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 00:14 am weighing 2.8kg. Mommy @tamia_mpisane is also safe and recovering. Dad @andilempisane10 is extremely tired but in good spirits. We thank God for the safe delivery and thank you to everyone for the well wishes,” said Mkhize.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tamia also shared an adorable picture of her daughter’s feet with the caption “10 little fingers & 10 little toes”.

Screenshot from Tamia’s Instagram stories.

The 26-year-old influencer also shared a picture of two Louis Vuitton shopping bags which she received as push presents from Andile, and captioned the picture “thank you papa bear”.

Screenshot from Tamia’s Instagram stories.

Mamkhize threw a magical baby shower for Tamia in April, which was attended by her closest friends and family.

The baby shower took place in their backyard, and the event consisted of mainly white decorations which were complimented by the splash of bright and vibrant colours of the balloons, snacks, cake and baby shower props.

Tamia’s guests were instructed to wear bright pastel colours, while the guest of honour showed up in a black sequence cocktail dress, and pencil strap heels to complete her look.

Taking to social media, Tamia shared a video consisting of snippets of special moments from her lavish baby shower, and also thanked her friends and family for their love and support, before ending off her caption by thanking her mother-in-law for arranging the baby shower for her.

“Thank you to everyone that came through to celebrate our baby shower with us. The love was deeply felt. We are truly blessed.

“A special thank you to my mom @kwa_mammkhize for arranging a magical baby shower for #BabyAM, it was everything I imagined it to be and more,” said Tamia.