Here’s what your children are searching for online these days

Renate Engelbrecht

If you were wondering what children’s interests are, what they are searching online, and how you can ensure a positive online experience for your child, this should shed some light.

A new Kaspersky Safe Kids study has just revealed the most viewed children’s interests between March and May 2022.

The past three months boasted numerous events worth taking note of and the kids online clearly did.

These included the Oscars, various trending songs’ releases and the game, Backrooms’ comeback.

According to the Kaspersky Safe Kids’ study, children have been following all these events closely, which evidently also influenced their interests. Kaspersky has analysed anonymised data voluntarily provided by Kaspersky Safe Kids online users. The data included:

Search queries

The most popular Android applications

Website categories requested

Child online. Image: iStock

According to Anna Larkina, web content analysis expert at Kaspersky, new trends and events in popular culture have a significant impact on kids’ interests.

Events that captured children’s attention:

Will Smith’s infamous Oscars’ slap was widely discussed throughout this period.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s public defamation trial.

Speculation about the Spiderman celebrity couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Kids online also unexpectedly searched for UwU, an emoticon depicting a cute face.

Searches under the category of gaming included:

The horror-related Backrooms game, which has become popular amongst children in recent months. It puts the player in an endless maze of randomly generated office rooms and includes several levels that gamers must explore.

The game, Among Us has been trending downwards, with children almost losing all interest.

Popular search categories on YouTube included music, movies and cartoons:

Top searches included PSY’s new music video of the track, That That, produced with and featuring BTS star, SUGA.

The movie, Encanto’s song, We don’t talk about Bruno also trended.

Many children’s YouTube requests were devoted to the channel, My Story Animated. This channel animates stories claimed to be real, sent to them by teenagers.

Movies that trended in children’s online searches included The Bad Guys, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Rock Dog 2 and Heartstopper.

During the past three months, South African children were most interested in software, audio and video, e-commerce, and internet communication web categories. The most popular apps on Android locally included Whatsapp, YouTube and TikTok.

For Windows programs, Google Chrome came out tops, followed by Microsoft’s browser, Microsoft Edge and Roblox, an online game platform and game creation system.

Anna Larkina says: “Children’s passions change rapidly and for parents to better understand their little ones and build close relationships with them, it can be useful to explore their interests and hobbies together. Modern parental control apps are one way to help with this.”

Parents need to monitor their kids online. Image: iStock

How can parents ensure that their children have a positive online experience?