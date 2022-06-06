PICS: Inside Itumeleng Khune’s daughter’s first birthday party

Lerato Maimela

The past weekend saw celebrations at the Khune residence as Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele celebrated their second daughter’s first birthday.

Taking to social media, the soccer player shared a picture of himself and his wife Sphelele, dressed in all white at their daughter’s birthday party.

In the caption of the post, Khune wished his daughter a happy birthday, and also sent a shoutout to his wife who did the deco for the birthday party.

“Lesedi Ziyanda Khune is turning #1 today Happy Birthday my Princess. Daddy and Mommy Loves you a lot. I’m also PROUD of you Wifey. Deco by @eminence_eventplanner,” said Khune.

Sphelele also took to her own Instagram page to post pictures of herself and her husband from the party, posing in front of the birthday deco which was done by her and her events company.

The mother-of-two also shared a video from the party which shows many white balloons, a white background board that reads “Happy Birthday Ledi”, white gift boxes with gold ribbons, a small cream white or beige birthday cake that has the number one placed on it, as well as a giant brown teddy bear.

The Khunes got married in December 2019 in a traditional wedding which took place soon after the soccer star paid lobola for his bride.

In February 2020, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Amogelang Zanande Khune. During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Sphelele revealed that she wanted two more children, but said that Khune advised for them to only have two children because he believed in “balancing the equation”.

“I want three, but my husband believes in balancing the equation,” said Mrs Khune.

The following year, Itumeleng and Sphelele added a new member to the Khune clan after welcoming their second daughter, Lesedi Ziyanda Khune.

Here are some pictures from Lesedi’s first birthday party:

Lesedi’s first birthday party. Picture: Instagram