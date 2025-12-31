Chery bakkie’s surprise U-turn – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 1

Much-anticipated double cab set for Mzansi in 2026 under a different name to Himla.

2025 was quite a ride for Chery. While their local passenger car’ stock kept on rising, there was a lot of commotion on its bakkie side of things too.

After revealing its long-awaited first bakkie under the Himla badge in Shanghai in April, Chery stated that the double cab was not meant for export. South Africa was set to only get the next bakkie the Chinese manufacturer is working on, which was still under development at the time.

Chery bakkie to get new name

Yet in October Chery announced that the Himla bakkie will come to Mzansi after all likely under a new name. The name is in reference to the Himalaya Mountains which crosses into China and probably won’t resonate with local buyers.

The Citizen Motoring did get to drive the Chery bakkie in Wuhu in April and October, yet we still don’t have any details yet on what will be availed to South Africa. All we know thus far is that it is likely to be on dealership floors before the end of 2026.

