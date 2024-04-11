Daily news update: Outstanding e-tolls debts | 6 arrested for Chiefs star’s Murder | MK sacks Bonginkosi Khanyile

News today includes motorists will not receive any refund and will still need to settle their outstanding debts even after the e-tolls system in Gauteng is scrapped.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.

Furthermore, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has fired Bonginkosi Education Khanyile as the National Coordinator uMkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKYL).

News Today: 11 April 2024

The weather service has issued damaging wind and waves leading to disruption of beachfront and harbour/port activities along the KwaZulu-Natal coast but from foggy mornings to sunny afternoons, there is diverse weather forecasted across South Africa’s provinces. – full weather forecast here.

‘No refunds’ says Lesufi – Motorists must pay outstanding e-tolls debts

Motorists will not receive any refund and will still need to settle their outstanding debts even after the e-tolls system in Gauteng is scrapped.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) briefed the media on Wednesday regarding the fate of e-tolls.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs media in Johannesburg on 20 February 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Road users will no longer be charged for use of the controversial Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) electronic tolling gantries from midnight on Thursday.

CONTINUE READING: 'No refunds' says Lesufi – Motorists must pay outstanding e-tolls debts

‘I don’t have money for groceries’- UJ Nsfas students hungry after being short changed by over R1.3K

Students have been left deeply disappointed with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ), after a mix-up that “deeply” affected their livelihood and learning.

Those on the scheme were recently given only R330 for a food allowance instead of the intended R1650.

The University of Johannesburg. File image.

According to Nsfas, the institution uploaded the incorrect registration information.

CONTINUE READING: 'I don't have money for groceries'- UJ Nsfas students hungry after being short changed by over R1.3K

6 suspects arrested for Kaizer Chiefs star’s hijacking and murder

Gauteng police have arrested six suspects in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs.

Fleurs died after being shot during a hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg earlier this month.

Late Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni appointed a team of detectives from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects involved in the crime.

CONTINUE READING: 6 suspects arrested for Kaizer Chiefs star's hijacking and murder

Mozambique-SA border crime: Over 64 vehicles recovered in over a year

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the South Africa-Mozambique border policing operations have resulted in the recovery of at least 64 vehicles since last February.

A task team was established to clamp down on border crime in February 2023. Since then, over 140 suspects linked to cross-border vehicle theft syndicates have been arrested.

The vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and two Toyota bakkies were recovered on 28 January 2023. Photo: SAPS

The Minister of Interior of the Republic of Mozambique General Pedro Ronda and Police Minister General Bheki Cele held a two-day Ministerial Bilateral visit in Maputo, Mozambique from 8 to 9 April 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Mozambique-SA border crime: Over 64 vehicles recovered in over a year

MK party sacks Bonginkosi Khanyile as national coordinator of youth league

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has fired Bonginkosi Education Khanyile as the National Coordinator uMkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKYL).

MK party secretary-general Sihle Ngubane said Khanyile’s removal is effective from Wednesday.

Bonginkosi Khanyile. Picture: Gallo Images

“Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the M K Youth League, you will be notified of your redeployment in due cause. MK Party appreciates your role played thus far.”

CONTINUE READING: MK party sacks Bonginkosi Khanyile as national coordinator of youth league

