Daily News update: Petrol price drop, Musk vs Malema, teen pregnancy, RIP Dr Peter Magubane and more

News today includes South African motorists can breathe a sigh of relief with a drop in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday and in a follow-up of 2023’s ‘Kill the Boer’ saga, Elon Musk has taken a fresh jab at EFF leader Julius Malema.

Meanwhile, 190 teenagers became mothers on the first day of 2024, marking an increase from Christmas Day figures and President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to renowned veteran photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane.

News Today: 3 January 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, severe lightning, large hail and strong damaging winds in two provinces and extremely high fire danger in the Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Petrol price drop from Wednesday

South African motorists can breathe a sigh of relief with a drop in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will decrease from Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

Photo: Tracy Lee Stark

Both 93 and 95 octane petrol will decrease by 62c/l and 76c per litre. The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by R1.18c per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreases by R1.26 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 93 cents per litre less, while the price of LPGas increases by 11 cents per kilogramme.

Musk vs Malema: Billionaire takes another shot at EFF leader…here’s what he said

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk rang in the new year by stepping back into the boxing ring with Julius Malema and calling the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader a “genocidal lunatic” on Tuesday, 2 January.

In its counterpunch, the EFF told The Citizen that Musk is “panicking” about the outcome of this year’s national elections.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has lashed out at EFF leader Julius Malema on social media. Photos via X/ Gallo Images

The Tesla and SpaceX boss bashed Malema in his comment on a post about the “fate of South Africa’s… white citizens” by @EndWokeness on Musk’s social media platform X.

In the post, Malema is accused of “openly and repeatedly [calling] for genocide against white people”.

Over 190 teens gave birth on New Year’s Day

At least 190 teenagers gave birth on New Year’s Day, further raising concerns about teenage pregnancy as a societal problem.

The Department of Health revealed the total number of babies who were born on the first day of the year in public health facilities across the country on Tuesday afternoon.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko celebrating and welcoming babies born on New Year’s Day at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital. Picture: GDoH

According to the department, 1 703 babies were born on New Year’s Day, and at least 190 teenage mothers were recorded, an increase from the over 145 teen mothers recorded on Christmas Day.

Joburg’s 4-hour blocks are back! City Power implements new load shedding schedule

The City of Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power, has announced on Tuesday, 2 January that it has finally resolved the “frequent two-hour load shedding” issue which has marred its takeover from Eskom at the end of 2023.

This after scores of the utility’s customers ended up having to deal with being hit by two 2-hour blocks of load shedding in quick succession of each other since it took over the load shedding operations in some areas of the City of Gold.

City Power Photo: iStock

According to the utility’s latest updates posted on X (formerly Twitter), City Power customers will now “enjoy extended periods without load shedding”.

Ramaphosa pays tribute to legendary photographer Dr Peter Magubane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to renowned veteran photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane who captured the plight of black South Africans.

Magubane, who chronicled decades of violence during the country’s apartheid era including the Soweto student uprising of 1976, died peacefully at his home on Monday aged 91.

Renowned veteran photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane. Photo: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

Magubane also became the official photographer of Nelson Mandela when the anti-apartheid leader was released from prison in 1990 and until he became president four years later.

