Daily News update: Mbeki rumours, Pistorius release date, KZN storm count, Mangolele threat and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the Thabo Mbeki Foundation has denied rumours the former president has died, confirming he is in “good health” and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January but will not be allowed to give any media interviews.

Meanwhile, the toll stands at 31 lives lost, with three individuals still missing, according to an update provided by KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has distanced itself from the remarks of former senior naval official Sylvester Mangolele.

News Today: 4 January 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and a large amount of small hail in the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape and extremely high fire danger in two provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Thabo Mbeki Foundation denies rumours former president has died

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has denied rumours the former president has died, confirming he is in “good health”.

Rumours of Mbeki’s death swirled on social media and several blogs online this week, leading to the foundation stepping in to clear the air.

Former President Thabo Mbeki at an ANC committee. Photo: Gallo Image/Denvor de Wee

“The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the Patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Thabo Mbeki.

“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that president Mbeki is in good health.”

Oscar Pistorius to be released from prison on Friday with strict conditions

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will be released on Friday, 5 January but will not be allowed to give any media interviews.

With the dawn of the new year, Pistorius will be looking forward to a fresh new start in 2024 when he walks out of the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria.

Oscar Pistorius will be released from the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria on Friday. Photo: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on 24 November 2023 to place Pistorius on parole remains valid and is to be enforced.

KZN festive season storm count: 31 lives lost, more than 700 homes destroyed

KwaZulu-Natal’s picturesque landscapes have been marred by tragedy and destruction as heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, wreaked havoc across the region this festive season.

The toll stands at 31 lives lost, with three individuals still missing, according to an update provided by KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (KZN Cogta) on Wednesday, 3 January.

Police Search and Rescue officials on the ground at the Ladysmith floods. Photo: Saps

In the latest incidents reported, a man was tragically struck by lightning in Eshowe on New Year’s Eve, and a 64-year-old lost his life while swimming on the south coast.

SANDF rubbishes Sylvester Mangolele threat to remove Ramaphosa

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has distanced itself from the remarks of former senior naval official Sylvester Mangolele, who threatened to remove President Ramaphosa for failing SA.

Mangolele, who the SANDF confirmed was dismissed five years ago, threatened to remove Ramaphosa this week if the president failed to report to the naval college at Gordons Bay to hand in his resignation.

Sylvester Mangolele wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Photo: X/@LindaniXulu10

Mangolele in a video message posted on X said his demand was a matter of “national security.”

Court ruling should ‘smoke out illicit cigarette kingpins’ – Abramjee

Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) founder Yusuf Abramjee said the South African Revenue Service (Sars) legal battle to force cigarette manufacturers to install CCTV cameras at their warehouses should “smoke out illicit cigarette kingpins.”

This comes after Gauteng High Court in December dismissed an urgent application by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) and numerous other tobacco manufacturers who refused to comply with a Sars ruling to install CCTV cameras.

Open Package of Cigarettes. Photo: iStock

Abramjee said TJSA welcomed the ruling.

“Several cigarette manufacturers have failed in their urgent bid to interdict Sars against installing CCTV cameras at their warehouses. Now these companies – including Carnilinx, which is owned by self-confessed tobacco smuggler Adriano Mazzotti – should have to heed laws enabling Sars to monitor the true volume of cigarettes being produced.

