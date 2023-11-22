Daily news update: Parliament votes to sever ties with Israel, gang leader shot dead and Pirates star fined for assault
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, Parliament votes to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, suspected gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown is shot dead after leaving a gym in Joburg, and Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch is fined R100 000 for assaulting his girlfriend.
We also look at a woman being found with her ex’s decapitated head, the Eskom Kusile corruption case is is struck off the roll, a man allegedly driving over his wife before committing suicide, a Limpopo man who allegedly killed his mother over loud music, and a dog buried alive in the Western Cape receives its fur-ever home.
News today: 22 November
Parliament votes to sever ties with Israel and close Israeli embassy in SA
The National Assembly has approved a motion to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa.
This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled the motion last week.
Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown shot dead while leaving gym in suspected hit
Suspected Varados gang boss Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown has been shot dead in Florida, west of Johannesburg.
It is understood Brown was shot after leaving the Virgin Active gym on 14th Avenue in Constantia on Tuesday.
Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hit with R100k fine for assaulting girlfriend
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch has been handed a suspended jail sentence and fined R100 000 for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.
The soccer star appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the sentence was handed down.
Woman found with ex’s decapitated head and upper body in suitcase abandons bail
A woman, who was found with her ex-boyfriend’s head and upper body in a suitcase, abandoned her bail application.
A 53-year-old man, Johannes Lebese, from Wattville, and a 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman, Tatenda Mhlanga, appeared at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court last week on charges of murder and violating a corpse.
Kusile corruption case struck off the roll; Koko calls trial a ‘hate crime’, NPA ‘hyenas’
The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, in Mpumalanga, struck the multibillion-rand Kusile corruption case against former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and his co-accused off the roll on Tuesday.
The judgment, however, is not a pronouncement of the innocence or guilt of the accused. The matter can be re-enrolled at a later stage if National Director of Public Prosecution, Adv Shamila Bathohi, wishes to do so.
Husband allegedly drives over his wife in Secunda, commits suicide
A Secunda couple died within hours of each other after a domestic dispute last night, November 20.
According to the police, the husband (38) allegedly drove over the wife (36) with his car in the cul-de-sac in front of their home in Sunset Park.
He then loaded her into the car and took her to the Mediclinic Highveld in Trichardt where she died from her injuries.
Son murders elderly mom after argument over loud music
A 37-year-old man has murdered his elderly mother after an argument over loud music in Limpopo.
The 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her biological son at their house at Ga-Mampa Village in Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune over the weekend.
Dog buried alive finally gets his fur-ever home
A dog named Courage has been given a second lease on life after he was rescued from being buried alive in Delft, Western Cape.
The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it received a call from a resident who had seen a dog take shelter under a concrete slab, after which an unidentifiable group of individuals filled in the exit and completely covered the area under a mound of sand.
Elderly couple attacked by their pet pitbulls
An elderly couple was attacked by their pet pitbulls at their home in Dawncrest, Durban, on Monday.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance just after 1.30 pm.
ANC suspends Free State mayor who swore at resident
Luthuli House has directed the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State to immediately take action against Mayor Xolani Tseletsele for storming a resident’s home and insulting him over a Facebook post.
During a briefing following The Citizen article on Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Tseletsele, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Tseletsele displayed arrogant behaviour and posed a threat to resident Kalebe Kalebe and his family.
More charges added to former Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo’s murder case
Former Moja Love TV presenter Xolani Khumalo is now facing two more charges as the murder case against him was postponed to next year.
Khumalo appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Rachel Kolisi teaches Siya how to drive in France
The Kolisi family are settling in at their home in France after a hectic Rugby World Cup season.
Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi posted a video giving her followers a sneak peek as she taught her husband how to drive.
South Africa confirmed as hosts of next year’s U-19 Cricket World Cup
South Africa will host the U-19 Cricket World Cup for the second time in four years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) stripped Sri Lanka of the hosting rights for the tournament.
Following an ICC board meeting on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which had been provisionally suspended due to alleged government interference in the federation, would be allowed to continue participating in international cricket.
Key stats: Why the Bulls are leading the way in SA
The Bulls have made a steady start to the United Rugby Championship season, winning three out of their five matches played so far.
Jake White’s team have managed to collect 15 points and are in seventh place on the points table, ahead of the Stormers, Lions and Sharks.