Daily news update: Parliament votes to sever ties with Israel, gang leader shot dead and Pirates star fined for assault

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today: 22 November

Parliament votes to sever ties with Israel and close Israeli embassy in SA

The National Assembly has approved a motion to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa.

Photo: GCIS

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled the motion last week.

Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown shot dead while leaving gym in suspected hit

Suspected Varados gang boss Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown has been shot dead in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Police attend to the scene, 21 November 2023, where suspected Varados gang boss Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown was shot in the parking lot of Constantia Park, in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

It is understood Brown was shot after leaving the Virgin Active gym on 14th Avenue in Constantia on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hit with R100k fine for assaulting girlfriend

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch has been handed a suspended jail sentence and fined R100 000 for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch is could miss the rest of the season due to an injury. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The soccer star appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where the sentence was handed down.

Woman found with ex’s decapitated head and upper body in suitcase abandons bail

A woman, who was found with her ex-boyfriend’s head and upper body in a suitcase, abandoned her bail application.

Woman found with ex’s decapitated head and upper body in suitcase abandons bail. Picture: iStock.

A 53-year-old man, Johannes Lebese, from Wattville, and a 33-year-old Zimbabwean woman, Tatenda Mhlanga, appeared at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court last week on charges of murder and violating a corpse.

Kusile corruption case struck off the roll; Koko calls trial a ‘hate crime’, NPA ‘hyenas’

The Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, in Mpumalanga, struck the multibillion-rand Kusile corruption case against former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and his co-accused off the roll on Tuesday.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko during a media briefing in Johannesburg in 2015. Picture: Gallo Images / Mail & Guardian / Madelene Cronjé

The judgment, however, is not a pronouncement of the innocence or guilt of the accused. The matter can be re-enrolled at a later stage if National Director of Public Prosecution, Adv Shamila Bathohi, wishes to do so.

Husband allegedly drives over his wife in Secunda, commits suicide

A Secunda couple died within hours of each other after a domestic dispute last night, November 20.

Picture: iStock

According to the police, the husband (38) allegedly drove over the wife (36) with his car in the cul-de-sac in front of their home in Sunset Park.

He then loaded her into the car and took her to the Mediclinic Highveld in Trichardt where she died from her injuries.

Son murders elderly mom after argument over loud music

A 37-year-old man has murdered his elderly mother after an argument over loud music in Limpopo.

Police have urged anyone with information about the shootings and possible suspects to contact the Umlazi Police Station or Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111. Picture: iStock

The 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her biological son at their house at Ga-Mampa Village in Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune over the weekend.

Dog buried alive finally gets his fur-ever home

A dog named Courage has been given a second lease on life after he was rescued from being buried alive in Delft, Western Cape.

Courage was saved from being buried alive. Picture: Supplied

The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it received a call from a resident who had seen a dog take shelter under a concrete slab, after which an unidentifiable group of individuals filled in the exit and completely covered the area under a mound of sand.

Elderly couple attacked by their pet pitbulls

An elderly couple was attacked by their pet pitbulls at their home in Dawncrest, Durban, on Monday.

The elderly couple sustained penetrating bite wounds from the dogs to their legs. Photo: iStock

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance just after 1.30 pm.

ANC suspends Free State mayor who swore at resident

Luthuli House has directed the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State to immediately take action against Mayor Xolani Tseletsele for storming a resident’s home and insulting him over a Facebook post.

Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele. Picture: Facebook

During a briefing following The Citizen article on Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Tseletsele, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Tseletsele displayed arrogant behaviour and posed a threat to resident Kalebe Kalebe and his family.

More charges added to former Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo’s murder case

Former Moja Love TV presenter Xolani Khumalo is now facing two more charges as the murder case against him was postponed to next year.

Moja Love TV presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture: Twitter

Khumalo appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Rachel Kolisi teaches Siya how to drive in France

The Kolisi family are settling in at their home in France after a hectic Rugby World Cup season.

Rugby star, Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi posted a video giving her followers a sneak peek as she taught her husband how to drive.

South Africa confirmed as hosts of next year’s U-19 Cricket World Cup

South Africa will host the U-19 Cricket World Cup for the second time in four years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) stripped Sri Lanka of the hosting rights for the tournament.

The Bangladesh team celebrating their victory after the final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Following an ICC board meeting on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which had been provisionally suspended due to alleged government interference in the federation, would be allowed to continue participating in international cricket.

Key stats: Why the Bulls are leading the way in SA

The Bulls have made a steady start to the United Rugby Championship season, winning three out of their five matches played so far.

Bulls midfielder David Kriel has been one of the standout players for Jake White’s side in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

Jake White’s team have managed to collect 15 points and are in seventh place on the points table, ahead of the Stormers, Lions and Sharks.

