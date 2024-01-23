Daily News update: Meyiwa’s murder ‘a hit’, MK allegations, ‘Unsafe’ Joburg fire building, Midrand mob justice and more

News today includes the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard that the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was not a robbery gone wrong, but a contract killing and MK party has denied that top officials are stealing from donations to the organisation.

Meanwhile, the residential building at Nugget and Commissioner street in the CBD has been condemned after a structural engineer’s report and five men were allegedly stoned to death in a mob justice incident in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

News Today: 23 January 2024

In today’s weather update, South Africans should expect hot to very hot conditions, with storms in the country’s eastern provinces and damaging waves in the Western Cape, on Tuesday. – full weather forecast here.

Senzo Meyiwa’s murder ‘a hit not robbery gone wrong’

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard that the murder of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was not a robbery gone wrong, but a contract killing.

The trial against five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper resumed in court on Monday after a nearly two month break.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial leave the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The lead investigator of Meyiwa’s murder case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda read out his affidavit in court which revealed that Meyiwa’s murder was a contract killing rather than the initial suspicion that it was a robbery gone wrong.

“Investigations which resulted in evidence under oath revealed that the victim was murdered as a contractual assassination or hit rather than a robbery or robbery gone wrong. Evidence revealed that suspects actively participated in the planning and execution of the contractual murder of Senzo Meyiwa,” the document reads.

MK party dismisses allegations of financial misconduct

The MK Party has dismissed allegations that party funds were being stolen by some of the top leaders of the party.

The Citizen spoke to MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela who denied any wrong-doing concerning party funds and donations.

MK has dismissed allegations that the party holds a Capitec account. Image: Supplied

There were allegations that large sums of money kept disappearing from the MK Capitec accounts once donations had been received. But Ndhlela said these were just rumors that were designed to tarnish the image of the MK Party.

‘Unsafe’ Joburg building condemned after weekend fire

Joburg City manager Floyd Brink says the residential building at Nugget and Commissioner street in the CBD has been condemned after a structural engineer’s report.

Brink and Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda assessed the building on Monday after a fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fire-damaged the building at the corner of Nugget and Commissioner Street in Joburg. Picture: Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda/X

According to the City of Joburg, the city’s emergency management services received a call about a residential building fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two people jumped from the second floor, while three people were rescued from the balcony. Two dead bodies were recovered from the building.

Five people murdered in apparent mob justice in Midrand

Five men have been murdered in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

It is understood the men were stoned to death in a mob justice incident.

Police attended to complaint of murder at Marogoro Street in Rabie Ridge on Monday morning. Picture: iStock

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers attended to the scene at Marogoro Street in Rabie Ridge, Midrand, on Monday morning.

“Five men were found dead. The suspicion is that they were stoned to death by community members. No one has been arrested. A case of murder with five counts is opened for further investigations.”

At least R9bn needed to fix KZN flood damage, as death toll stands at 60

The department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal says at least R9 billion will be needed to fix the damage caused by the floods in the province.

Cogta Minister Thembi Nkadimeng and MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi surveyed the areas affected by the floods in the province.

Image: eThekwini Metro/ Facebook

The most affected areas include the Ugu, Uthukela, eThekwini and iLembe, with Uthukela alone having recorded 26 fatalities.

The areas have been classified as disaster areas.

In other news today:

