Daily news update: Tshwane’s deputy mayor investigated, NW premiere on sick leave again, and the Boland blaze

In today’s news, Tshwane’s brand new deputy mayor is investigated for fraud, the North West Premiere has sought medical attention in Thailand, and firefighters battle a wildfire in the Western Cape.

We also look at Thabi Leoka resigning from the MTN SA board after questions arise about the authenticity of her qualifications, Faf de Klerk’s wife’s baby shower and the Proteas U19 Cricket World Cup loss to England.

News today: 24 January 2024

Capital City investigates deputy mayor for fraud

A fraud investigation has been initiated against the Capital City’s first-ever deputy.

Newly-elected Deputy Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya. Photo: X

Dr Nasiphi Moya of ActionSA serves as social development and community services MMC and deputy mayor.

The University of Cape Town master of philosophy and PhD political science graduate was appointed chief of staff in the office of Tshwane mayor in 2019, head in the Office of the Tshwane Chief Whip in 2016, and member of the DA in 2011.

Parties slam North West’s poor governance as Premier Maape takes more sick leave

Opposition parties have accused the North West government of neglecting its duties to residents after Premier Bushy Maape’s departure to Thailand on another medical break.

North West Premier Bushy Maape. Photo: Facebook/NW Government

Maape this week appointed Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghta) MEC Nono Maloyi as acting premier.

Firefighters battle another wildfire in Western Cape’s Boland region

The Western Cape is battling yet another wildfire that originated near Kluitjieskraal close to Wolseley on Monday.

Picture for illustration purposes only. Picture: City of Cape Town/Facebook

According to the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services, the fire is being fuelled by a combination of mixed alien vegetation and very strong wind.

Thabi Leoka steps down from MTN SA board amid qualifications row

Economist and former Remgro director Thabi Leoka has resigned from the board of MTN SA amid questions over her PhD from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Economist Dr Thabi Leoka. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

MTN made the announcement on Monday.

Leoka’s resignation from the MTN board comes shortly after Anglo American Platinum declared that she had stepped down from its board to attend to her health and allegations of fake qualifications.

R6bn border post upgrade project delayed, construction industry questions BMA’s reasons

The organised construction industry has expressed serious doubt about the reasons provided by the Border Management Agency (BMA) for the extension of the date for the submission of bids for a multi-billion-rand South African border posts redevelopment project.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced in June 2022 that his department would “in a few months’ time” issue a public request for proposals for a project to completely overhaul and rebuild South Africa’s six busiest border posts at a cost of more than R6 billion.

PICS: Inside Faf de Klerk’s wife’s baby shower

The Boks’ scrum-half, Faf de Klerk, and his wife, Miné, are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné are expecting. Picture: Instagram/@minevanniekerk

The pair kept their pregnancy under wraps until this week, when Miné shared her baby shower snaps on Instagram.

‘Why must I speak about Zahara when she’s gone,’ – TK Nciza responding to leaked audio of late singer

Zahara’s former boss Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza has described a recently leaked audio of Zahara on a telephone complaining about him and DJ Sbu as malicious, since the singer is deceased.

Zahara’s former boss TK Nciza has commented on a recently leaked audio of the late singer. Picture: tknciza_sa/ Instagram

“I mean really, this is none of my concern. That chapter is closed for me, I can’t respond to a faceless person. I don’t want to worry about something I don’t know, it’s a malicious thing,” Nciza told The Citizen.

England beat South Africa on DLS method at U-19 World Cup

England beat South Africa by 36 runs on the DLS method in their U-19 Cricket World Cup match in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Ben McKinney of England is bowled by Romashan Pillay of the SA U-19 team during their World Cup match on Tuesday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Late afternoon rain forced the players from the field with England on 137/2 chasing 231 for victory with 21.3 overs to be bowled.

Broos warns Bafana to stay on their toes for Tunisia showdown

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has warned his team that they “can still lose everything,” when they play Tunisia in their final Group E Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on Wednesday.

Hugo Broos addresses the media in Korhogo ahead of Bafana Bafana’s meeting with Tunisia. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

South Africa will go through to the last 16 with a point against the Carthage Eagles, and even if they lose, they are likely to progress as long as Mali beat Namibia in the other Group E match. If Bafana lose and Namibia win or draw, however, South Africa will be out of the competition.

