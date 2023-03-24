Daily news update: Mkwebane inquiry delayed, Mxolisi Dukwana’s house on fire, and Zuma vs Maughan

Citizen Reporter

Mkhwebane ‘booked off’ sick as Section 194 Inquiry delayed amid funding concerns

The Section 194 Inquiry could not hear evidence from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane due to her unavailability.

Mkhwebane was expected to continue with her testimony on Thursday, however, it was revealed that the Public Protector has been booked off until next Tuesday because she has fallen ill.

“Please, but urgently inform the chairperson that I am booked off from today, 22 March, until 27 March. I will unfortunately not be able to attend the hearing. I will be able to attend on 28 March. I will share the sick note if needed,” her email sent to the Section 194 Committee read.

Cape Town mayor fires MMC Malusi Booi amid fraud, corruption probe

Fired City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi. Picture: Twitter/ @MalusiBooi

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has fired the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for human settlements, Malusi Booi.

Booi, a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, was dismissed following his suspension from office last week. The MMC for Economic Growth and Tourism Alderman James Vos was appointed to act in the position.

This followed a South African Police Service (Saps) raid earlier this month at city offices, including the office of Booi, in which members of the commercial crimes unit seized electronic equipment and documents.

WATCH: Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana’s official residence on fire

Free State premier’s official residence on fire. Photo: OFM News/Morgan Piek

The official residence of the newly appointed Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana is currently on fire.

The blaze was confirmed to OFM News by the premier’s office, who said the cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

Mxolisi Dukwana is a trained teacher who was elected as the seventh Premier of the Free State in South Africa in February of this year.

Zuma court drama heats up

Former President Jacob Zuma is seen in court on 19 January 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Tensions between the lawyers of journalist Karyn Maughan and that of her accuser, former president Jacob Zuma, yesterday ran high as the two parties squared up at the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Zuma is pushing for the prosecution of the journalist.

Maughan’s lawyer Advocate Steven Budlender accused Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC of

“unprofessional” behaviour.

Mpofu dismissed the bulk of the arguments put forward by Budlender and other lawyers opposing Zuma’s private prosecution of Maughan as “nonsensical”.

‘Democracy means majority rules’: Mashatile denies ANC is abusing its parliamentary majority

Deputy President Paul Mashatile responded for the first time to oral questions from members of the National Assembly on 23 March 2023. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied claims that the African National Congress (ANC) has been using its parliamentary majority to shield President Cyril Ramaphosa from accountability.

Mashatile appeared in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, in the Good Hope Building, Cape Town, for his first oral question session, since Ramaphosa appointed him the country’s deputy president earlier this month.

Mashatile was asked a question by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, whether the ANC was abusing its majority in Parliament to protect Ramaphosa from scrutiny over the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Five people killed in two separate drive-by shootings in Tongaat

On Thursday, five people were killed and several others wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Tongaat, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Picture: Supplied/Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

Five people have been killed and two others wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Tongaat, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

According to the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the five people were murdered in drive-by shootings on Thursday afternoon, at two locations in Tongaat.

RUSA said its officers were dispatched at 1.16pm to the Golden Sun Supermarket on Gopalall Hurbans Road, where they discovered a white VW Polo with multiple bullet holes stationary at the intersection.

What Minnie Dlamini learned from her divorce



Minnie Dlamini on 702’s ‘Upside of Failure’ podcast | Picture: Twitter/ @radio702

A lot has been said about Minnie Dlamini’s relationship, marriage and divorce. Most of it far-fetched and mean-spirited.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on The Upside of Failure podcast on her 702, Minnie reflected on the lessons learned, not just from her marriage and the way it ended but from the end of her business as well.

“When people over-sensationalise, over-dramatise, create lies about you, it’s one of the most painful things because I can’t shut from the rooftops to everyone and explain my truth. At the end of the day, I also feel as though I don’t need to. As long as my close family and friends know what the truth is and what is going on, those are the relationships and those are the people that I feel I owe an explanation to. Everyone else will just figure it out when they figure it out,” said Minnie.

Ofori ‘rejects new Pirates offer’, wants improved contract

Richard Ofori is said to be unhappy with the new contract offered by Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates and goalkeeper Richard Ofori are said to be struggling to come to a conclusion regarding a new contract, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and has been offered a new deal by Pirates.



Ofori, who was signed from Maritzburg United, however, is said to be unhappy with what the team has offered him.

