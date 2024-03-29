Daily news update: Zuma cannot contest elections | Ekurhuleni mayor ousted | Bus crash claims 45 lives

News today includes the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that an objection to the nomination of former president Jacob Zuma has been received and has been upheld by the commission.

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni will have to elect a new mayor following African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s removal from office.

Furthermore, the Easter long weekend has started off tragically in Limpopo following a deadly bus crash in Mokopane that claimed the lives of 45 people and seriously injured one.

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Friday but anticipate a mix of sunshine, showers, and warmth across South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

IEC upholds objection to Jacob Zuma contesting elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that an objection to the nomination of former president Jacob Zuma has been received and has been upheld by the commission.

The commission chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, said that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which nominated him, has been informed.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

“In the case of former president Zuma, yes, we did receive an objection, which has been upheld. The party that nominated him has been informed, and so have the objectors,” Moepya said during a media briefing on Thursday afternoon on the IEC’s decisions on objections to candidate lists for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The days of paying e-tolls are numbered. Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga recently announced in a government gazette that toll declarations would be withdrawn.

The much-debated e-toll system will come to an end on 11 April 2024.

Road workers protest on the N1 north in Midrand near the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) offices on 3 May 2016. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla

This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing saga of Gauteng’s road infrastructure funding.

Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana voted out by council

The City of Ekurhuleni will have to elect a new mayor following African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s removal from office.

Ngodwana was voted out of his position in a council meeting on Thursday after a motion of no confidence was filed by ActionSA.

City of Ekurhuleni council meeting on 26 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

While the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) abstained, 47 councillors voted in favour for Ngodwana’s ousting. Only 32 councillors rejected his removal.

Petrol and diesel prices to increase from Wednesday

With no reprieve from the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on interest rates, South African motorists will have to dig deep into their pockets with another hike in the petrol and diesel price from Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase from Wednesday, 3 April 2024.

Photo: iStock

The department’s spokesperson Robert Maake said 93 octane petrol will increase by 65 cents per litre and 95 octane will increase by 67 cents per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 3.2 cents per litre while diesel with 0.005% sulphur decreases by 1.78 cents per litre.

Tragic bus crash claims 45 lives in Limpopo

The Easter long weekend has started off tragically in Limpopo following a deadly bus crash in Mokopane that claimed the lives of 45 people and seriously injured one.

The Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, confirmed on Thursday night that there was a tragic bus crash that occurred near Mamatlakala, Limpopo.

Tragic bus crash claims 45 lives in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

The accident, involving a passenger bus allegedly transporting people from Gaborone, Botswana, to Moria, resulted in the deaths of at least 45 people and one seriously injured person.

