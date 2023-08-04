Daily news update: Zama zamas at it again, Taxi strike, electoral fees

By Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: A Santaco taxi strike has brought Cape Town to a standstill on Thursday, zama zamas have reopened illegal mining holes in Riverlea, and the Senzo Meyiwa trial continues.

Meanwhile, Prince Buthelezi’s condition has not improved, and Zuma had been slapped with costs as court rules in favour of Downer and Maughan.

In today’s weather forecast, Saws predicts fine and cool weather across most provinces, but there are reports of extreme fire danger in specific areas. Detailed forecast here.

‘There is no hope for us’

Cape Town was brought to a standstill on Thursday after Santaco announced a taxi stayaway, leaving commuters stranded.

Santaco has called on taxi operators to refrain from any form of protest or intimidation. Picture: Screenshot of video

Western Cape taxi drivers took to the streets of the Mother City on Thursday protesting against impoundments and alleged assaults by law enforcement officials.

According to Santaco, 6 000 taxis have been impounded since the beginning of the year.

Zama zamas reopen illegal mining holes

n the aftermath of the protests in Riverlea on Monday, where residents barricaded Main Reef Road over illegal mining activities, the SA Police Service (Saps) say it is heightening its crackdown.

Police arrest illegal miners during a raid in Riverlea. Picture: Shaun Holland

The protest initially broke out as residents’ anger over illegal mining operations from zama zamas reached boiling point this week.

In response to the unrest, specialised police units have been deployed, assisted by the Saps Air Wing and the use of drones.

Senzo Meyiwa trial

A childhood friend of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa has questioned why an investigation into his alleged assault has seemingly gone silent.

Three of the five men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial leave the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Mthokozisi Thwala returned to the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to give his evidence about the incident.

Thwala was one of six people in the Vosloorus home belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother when the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot during an alleged botched robbery on 26 October 2014.

Electoral fees

As the 2024 national elections draws closer, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has released its list of proposed deposits for parties and independent candidates wishing to compete in the elections.

The IEC has published its proposed deposits for politicial parties wanting to contest next year’s elections. Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

The amounts and updated regulations were published for public comment this week.

They include R300 000 for parties who wish to compete in the national election and all regional elections, and R200 000 plus R25 000 per regional election, for parties wanted to contest national and at least one regional election.

Ekurhuleni ‘load rotation’

Following recent incidents of theft and vandalism on the 66 kV network cable infrastructure, the City of Ekurhuleni has announced plans for a load rotation strategy.

This decision, which also follows an attempted theft at the area’s primary substation infrastructure, is expected to affect numerous districts within Kempton Park.

Ekurhuleni said the load rotation schedule will be in effect from 3 to 8 August 2023, with technicians striving to restore power sooner if possible.

In other news today:

