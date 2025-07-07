Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu | Magaqa’s killer sentenced | Travis Scott tickets still available

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 7 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, The Citizen explores five things you need to know about the explosive feud between Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Meanwhile, one of the men who killed former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years for murder.

Furthermore, tickets for global hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott’s record-breaking Circus Maximus tour to FNB Stadium are still available.

Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud

There has been a massive spat between the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations, accusing senior police leadership, including Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Pictures: Gallo Images

There are concerns that the spat might affect policing and administration.

In a detailed briefing, Mkhwanazi exposed the removal of 121 case dockets from his political killings task team by Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, allegedly under the instruction of Mchunu.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: 5 things you need to know about their explosive feud

Magaqa’s killer sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder

One of the men who killed former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been sentenced to 25 years for murder.

Sibusiso Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa in 2017.

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital. Picture: Supplied

His lawyers had pleaded for leniency. They argued that he had apologised to the Magaqa family and had shown remorse for his deeds.

Ncengwa is also serving time in prison for other crimes unrelated to Magaqa’s murder. These include armed robberies.

CONTINUE READING: Magaqa’s killer sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for murder

Must get! Travis Scott tickets for FNB Stadium still up for grabs

Global hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott is bringing his record-breaking Circus Maximus tour to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

And the best part? Tickets are still available.

Travis Scott performs during Young Thug’s set at the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Picture: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The concert is being billed as more than just a music show; it’s set to be a high-energy, immersive experience that fans won’t forget.

The Sicko Mode hitmaker’s current tour has been declared the highest-grossing solo rap tour of all time, with sold-out arenas across Europe, North America and the Middle East.

CONTINUE READING: Must get! Travis Scott tickets for FNB Stadium still up for grabs

Saps investigates TikTok allegations against officer accused of drinking on duty

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched an urgent investigation into a viral TikTok video that shows a uniformed police officer being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

According to North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the footage, which has been widely circulated, depicts a group confronting the officer and making serious accusations about his state while on official duty.

Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Mokgwabone noted that the provincial commissioner condemned the alleged behaviour, saying such conduct will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Saps.

CONTINUE READING: Saps investigates TikTok allegations against officer accused of drinking on duty

22 arrested after illegal workers and weapons found in Roodepoort factory raid

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza on Monday revealed that law enforcement discovered weapons and ammunition during a raid on a Roodepoort factory allegedly employing illegal immigrants.

The factory, owned by a Chinese national, was raided during an operation that led to 22 arrests.

Picture: Home Affairs/ X

The discovery of weapons has escalated the matter beyond immigration violations.

CONTINUE READING: 22 arrested after illegal workers and weapons found in Roodepoort factory raid

