In case you missed it: Shadrack Sibiya resigns | ANCYL warning over B-BBEE | Accused in Tsontso case appear in court

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 12 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the South African Police Service.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says South Africa will burn if it abandons transformation laws such as broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

Furthermore, three men accused in connection with the alleged theft, possession and disposal of a smartwatch belonging to the slain Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo have made their first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

Weather tomorrow: 13 October 2026

Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible over the central, western and eastern parts of South Africa by the afternoon. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms over the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal while heatwave conditions continue in KZN. Full weather forecast here.

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Shadrack Sibiya resigns from Saps

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 1 October 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the South African Police Service (Saps) following disciplinary proceedings against the now former deputy national police commissioner.

His disciplinary hearing had been scheduled to commence on Monday, 12 October 2026, as Saps pursued its internal process amid a separate legal challenge.

However, instead of the inquiry going ahead, Sibiya’s lawyers submitted his resignation letter at the outset of the hearing.

CONTINUE READING: Shadrack Sibiya resigns from Saps

‘This country will burn’: ANCYL warning over B-BBEE

ANC flag, Picture: Michel Bega

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says South Africa will burn if it abandons transformation laws such as broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

In a statement on Monday, the organisation said transformation laws in the country are under attack after two constitutional court rulings.

“The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) condemns the escalating war on the upliftment of black people. The setting aside of the Legal Sector Code by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the invalidation of the Public Procurement Act by the Constitutional Court and attempts to weaken B-BBEE in public procurement expose a determined effort to preserve an economic order that continues to marginalise the black majority, particularly Africans, and to keep South Africa’s wealth in white hands,” said the league’s Tsakani Shiviti.

CONTINUE READING: ‘This country will burn’: ANCYL warning over B-BBEE

Three accused appear in court over Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s smartwatch

Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. Picture: Supplied

Three men accused in connection with the alleged theft, possession and disposal of a smartwatch belonging to the slain Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo have made their first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court.

Moselakgomo, 38, went missing while on a routine run in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on 9 September, and her body was discovered three days later after an intensive search.

One of the accused, Nigerian national Kenneth Chibuzor, faces charges relating to contraventions of the Second-Hand Goods Act, money laundering, theft, alternatively possession of goods reasonably suspected to have been stolen, or receiving stolen property without reasonable cause to believe that the transferor was entitled to dispose of it.

Two other accused, Stephen Mahlakwane Sekhukhune and Danial Anthony Moat, have been charged with money laundering and theft, alternatively, possession of or receiving stolen property.

CONTINUE READING: Three accused appear in court over Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s smartwatch

Pastor accused of murdering baby allegedly took out policies in her mother’s name

Caiphus Mkhawane, 36, together with Tsako Angel Makhubela, 25, and Amanda Manono Mnguni, 32, appeared before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on a range of serious charges. Picture: Supplied

The pastor, who is accused of murdering a four-month-old baby and raping her mother, allegedly took out several funeral policies in the mother’s name two months before the infant’s death.

This is what came out of the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday as the pastor and his two wives appeared in court on a range of charges from an incident allegedly committed against a woman and her four-month-old child.

Pastor Caiphus Mkhawane, 36; Tsako Angel Makhubela, 25; and Amanda Manono Mnguni, 32, all face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.

CONTINUE READING: Pastor accused of murdering baby allegedly took out policies in her mother’s name

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The ANC’s participation in six municipalities in the Eastern Cape and Free State will hinge on the Constitutional Court’s interpretation of the electoral submissions procedure.

Legal professionals representing the ANC, IEC and DA were before the court on Monday to sway the justices on whether the Electoral Act or the IEC’s online candidate nominations system (OCNS) took precedence.

The ANC in September missed a deadline to finalise its online submission, with the IEC arguing it had not progressed to the final submission phase in time.

CONTINUE READING: Should failing to click a button exclude the ANC? ConCourt hears candidate deadline arguments

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Home affairs’ asylum plan | Matric exams crackdown | SA swimmer eyes another record