In case you missed it: Jail time on hold for Malema | Mama Joy heads to the World Cup | Mbenenge found guilty of gross misconduct

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 16 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, EFF president Julius Malema partially succeeded in his appeal after being sentenced to five years in prison following his firearm discharge trial.

Meanwhile, Football super fan Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, is going to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Furthermore, Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Weather tomorrow: 17 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, hail, and damaging winds across the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, and North West. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Jail time on hold for Malema as EFF leader’s appeal granted

EFF leader Julius Malema at the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

EFF president Julius Malema partially succeeded in his appeal after being sentenced to five years in prison following his firearm discharge trial.

The judgment was handed down on Thursday, 16 April 2026, by Magistrate Twanet Olivier at the East London Regional Court in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape.

Olivier previously found Malema guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful discharge of a firearm, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property, and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

In her ruling, after Malema filed for an appeal, Olivier said she stands by her earlier decision on the conviction. However, she granted the appeal against the five-year sentence, stating that another court could come to a different conclusion.

CONTINUE READING: Jail time on hold for Malema as EFF leader’s appeal granted

‘I’m going to the World Cup!’: Mama Joy fuelled by fasting, Danny Jordaan and Gayton McKenzie

Celebrating at a community gathering, Mama Joy wears a bright traditional outfit and headwrap, showcasing cultural pride and joy.

Football super fan Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy, has revealed she has been fasting daily and urged her followers to join her in fasting and prayer.

What may have started as a personal wish quickly evolved into a shared mission shaped by belief and persistence.

After Mama Joy voiced frustration over the lack of government support for fans who want to travel, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie suggested that her husband fund the trip. This comment triggered widespread backlash online.

In a dramatic turn, Mama Joy secured her World Cup trip through a private partnership with rising sportswear label abOVEnormal, a deal that will fund her journey across the United States, Mexico and Canada when the tournament kicks off in June.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I’m going to the World Cup!’: Mama Joy fuelled by fasting, Danny Jordaan and Gayton McKenzie

Judge President Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct, finds JSC

Judge President Selby Mbenenge during his tribunal hearing. Picture: Gallo Images

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has found Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct, overturning a previous tribunal finding that had labelled his behavior as “simple” misconduct.

The decision, announced in a media statement on Thursday, places Mbenenge at risk of impeachment under Section 177 of the Constitution.

The matter stems from a 2022 complaint by Andiswa Mengo, a secretary at the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda, who accused Mbenenge of sexual harassment.

CONTINUE READING: Judge President Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct, finds JSC

‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas. Picture: Gallo Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

A key KwaZulu-Natal DA mayor has withdrawn his candidacy for the next municipal elections.

The uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas did not apply to stand for a second term as mayor, citing opportunities outside of politics. However, sources inside the DA said his exit is due to internal friction.

According to sources close to the DA machinations in the province, there has been growing tension between Pappas and DA provincial chair and Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson.

Pappas dismissed claims of tension with Macpherson. “There is no friction between Dean and me. I have great respect for him as my political senior and as the provincial chair. On a personal level, we have shared a friendship for more than a decade.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni

The decline of marriage: Why more women are choosing divorce

Picture: iStock

StatsSA has recorded a significant decrease in marriages over the years, while also noting that more females are filing for divorce than males are.

It is reported that fewer couples are getting married than ten years ago, with those choosing marriage doing so at a later stage.

Based on the Marriages and Divorces 2024 report conducted by StatsSA, around 13 853 wives were the first to file for separation, representing approximately 57.2% of all divorces granted in 2024.

CONTINUE READING: The decline of marriage: Why more women are choosing divorce

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Malema dismisses panic ahead sentencing | Why women return: NPA | Khawula ‘ain’t sorry’