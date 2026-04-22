In case you missed it: Fannie Nkosi denied bail | Helen Zille’s latest campaign serve | Amapiano goes to Harvard

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 22 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, suspended South African Police Service Sergeant Fannie Nkosi has been denied bail.

Meanwhile, Helen Zille continues campaigning for Johannesburg mayor with a game of tennis at a derelict tennis court in Linden.

Furthermore, Grammy Award-winning singer Zakes Bantwini is set to headline a major cultural panel at the Harvard Center for African Studies.

Weather tomorrow: 23 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of lightning, flooding, and infrastructure damage in the North West, Gauteng, Northern Cape and Limpopo. Coastal regions face navigation difficulties and disrupted beachfront activities tomorrow. Full weather forecast here.

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to remain behind bars as court denies him bail

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifying at the Madlanga Commission in March. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has denied the bail application of corruption-accused South African Police Service (Saps) member Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled that Nkosi had failed to prove that he would not pose a danger to others, evade prosecution or interfere with investigation and witnesses.

The 43-year-old Nkosi is currently suspended from his position at Saps’ Organised Crime Unit, and faces multiple charges, including the obstruction of justice.

CONTINUE READING: Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to remain behind bars as court denies him bail

Zille plays tennis in weeds to slam old Linden tennis court decay [WATCH]

Helen Zille, playing tennis at the old Linden tennis club. Picture: Screengrab

Helen Zille is at it again with her antics on the City of Johannesburg mayoral campaign, but this time she was serving it up at the abandoned Linden tennis court.

The former DA federal council chairperson has continued with her #BelieveinJoburg campaign to highlight the city’s lack of investment in essential infrastructure.

But this time, instead of snorkelling in a Douglasdale pothole or rowing a boat in a flooded road, she was playing a questionable round of tennis with Ward 99 councillor Hendrik Bodenstein.

Zille posted a video on social media of her and the councillor playing tennis on the grounds to show that public spaces are not being maintained in the city.

CONTINUE READING: Zille plays tennis in weeds to slam old Linden tennis court decay [WATCH]

Amapiano goes to Harvard: Zakes Bantwini headlines cultural festival at Harvard Center

Zakes Bantwini performs at the MTV Africa All Stars Concert on May 18, 2013 in Durban, South Africa. Picture via Justin Barlow/Getty Images for MTV Base

Grammy Award-winning singer Zakes Bantwini will headline a major cultural panel at the Harvard Center for African Studies (CAS). This shows that Amapiano is much more than just a music genre.

Titled A Cultural Export of Freedom, the high-level discussion is hosted in partnership with Brand South Africa.

It will take place at Harvard’s CAS Lounge on May 8. In addition, it will bring together thought leaders to unpack the global rise of South Africa’s sound.

CONTINUE READING: Amapiano goes to Harvard: Zakes Bantwini headlines cultural festival at Harvard Center

SAHRC must go to competent court to enforce its findings, ConCourt rules

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: X / @SAHRCommission

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has unanimously ruled that the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) must approach a competent court to enforce its findings, settling a long-running legal question about the extent of the commission’s powers.

The judgment makes clear that SAHRC directives are recommendations, not binding orders, and that litigation is the proper mechanism when respondents refuse to comply.

“The SAHRC’s role is facilitative, not coercive: it may investigate, report and assist in securing redress, but cannot itself impose legally enforceable obligations,” it said.

According to the ConCourt, when respondents refuse to comply with SAHRC directives, the commission has no choice but to litigate.

CONTINUE READING: SAHRC must go to competent court to enforce its findings, ConCourt rules

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Suspended Sedibeng South African Police Service (Saps) District Commissioner Mbangwa Nkhwashu has confirmed his link to murder-accused Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

Nkhwashu testified at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, addressing allegations by Witness B that he interfered in the investigation into the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Four men – Sandton businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela – have been arrested in connection with the case.

Nkhwashu confirmed to the Madlanga commission that KT Molefe is his brother-in-law, as he is married to the former wife of his wife’s late younger brother.

CONTINUE READING: Nkhwashu testifies on KT Molefe links and alleged interference in Armand Swart case

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Cameron: Suspend Masemola now | Road rage driver released | Fuel levy cut extension?