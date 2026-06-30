In case you missed it: Looting arrests at 30 June protests | Leon warns Steenhuisen | July fuel prices drop

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 1 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as the 30 June protest against illegal immigration gains momentum, police have moved swiftly to stamp out pockets of criminality as nationwide demonstrations unfold, arresting suspects linked to looting and attempted looting while warning that lawlessness will be met with decisive force.

Meanwhile, the public friction between former DA leaders Tony Leon and John Steenhuisen has entered another phase.

Furthermore, South African motorists will breathe a sigh of relief, forking out less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

Weather tomorrow: 1 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that yellow level 1 thunderstorms threaten Eastern Cape floods, eastern Northern Cape faces extreme fire danger and a cold front brings rough seas from Thursday onwards. Full weather forecast here.

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Looting arrests as police move to quell criminality during 30 June protests

Soweto residents march through Soweto, 30 June 2026, protesting against undocumented immigrants during a nationwide anti-immigrant demonstration. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

As the 30 June protest against illegal immigration gains momentum, police have moved swiftly to stamp out pockets of criminality as nationwide demonstrations unfold, arresting suspects linked to looting and attempted looting while warning that lawlessness will be met with decisive force.

The Ministry of the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that officers arrested several individuals in connection with incidents of looting and attempted looting reported in parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

This comes as law enforcement continues to monitor the planned marches taking place nationwide.

CONTINUE READING: Looting arrests as police move to quell criminality during 30 June protests

R10m cash, R2m tender and BMW: MK party MP details alleged bribes linked to Feroz Khan

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party MP Vusi Shongwe at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 30 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Bribery allegations surfaced at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, as uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party MP Vusi Shongwe claimed he was offered millions of rand to stop probing senior Crime Intelligence official, Major-General Feroz Khan.

Shongwe testified at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, detailing what he described as attempts to silence his scrutiny of Khan.

The commission is currently investigating claims of corruption, political meddling and criminal conduct within the justice system.

CONTINUE READING: R10m cash, R2m tender and BMW: MK party MP details alleged bribes linked to Feroz Khan

DA friendly fire escalates with Tony Leon warning Steenhuisen of legal consequences

Executive Director of Resolve Communications Tony Leon. Picture: Gallo Images

The public friction between former DA leaders Tony Leon and John Steenhuisen has entered another phase.

Leon on Tuesday released a statement which responded to the claims made by Steenhuisen in a media interview released over the weekend.

In the interview, Steenhuisen accused Leon of “pulling strings”, while claiming his DA successor Geordin Hill-Lewis had handed his “head to a baying mob of hyenas”.

CONTINUE READING: DA friendly fire escalates with Tony Leon warning Steenhuisen of legal consequences

Fear, frustration and silence: Parents demand action over alleged corporal punishment at Gauteng school

Picture: iStock

Parents of pupils at Michael Rua Primary School say their children are living in fear amid allegations of ongoing corporal punishment, while teachers also allege they have been intimidated in what they describe as a hostile and unsafe environment.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed it is aware of the allegations and says it has launched an investigation, but parents say they have been raising concerns for some time without seeing meaningful intervention.

The Citizen has seen complaints submitted by concerned parents alleging that pupils have been subjected to corporal punishment and intimidation at the school. Parents also claimed that a formal complaint was previously submitted to the school’s Institutional Development Support Official (IDSO), but no assessment or intervention followed.

CONTINUE READING: Fear, frustration and silence: Parents demand action over alleged corporal punishment at Gauteng school

Petrol and diesel prices drop for July – here’s what you’ll pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists will breathe a sigh of relief, forking out less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane petrol will decrease by R2.01 per litre, while 95-octane petrol will decrease by R1.96 per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur decreases by R3.14 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur goes down by R3.59 per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol and diesel prices drop for July – here’s what you’ll pay

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Feroz Khan shot | Early start to 30 June marches | Mokoena’s Canada goal torment