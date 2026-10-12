Pastor accused of murdering baby allegedly took out policies in her mother’s name

The pastor, accused of murdering a baby and raping her mother, allegedly took out funeral policies in her name two months before.

The pastor, who is accused of murdering a four-month-old baby and raping her mother, allegedly took out several funeral policies in the mother’s name two months before the infant’s death.

This is what came out of the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday as the pastor and his two wives appeared in court on a range of charges from an incident allegedly committed against a woman and her four-month-old child.

Pastor and wives in court for 4-month-old’s murder

Pastor Caiphus Mkhawane, 36; Tsako Angel Makhubela, 25; and Amanda Manono Mnguni, 32, all face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.

Mkhawane and Makhubela also face the additional charges of human trafficking, premeditated murder, rape, two counts of kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

On 7 October 2026, Mkhawane, Makhubela and the mother allegedly travelled to the Hennops River in Pretoria under the pretext of performing religious rituals.

The rituals were intended to free the victim from evil spirits and provide protection for her children.

When they arrived at an area near the river, the so-called pastor and his wife instructed the victim to undress and tied her up, and Makhubela allegedly washed her using water from a bucket.

Afterwards, Mkhawane went with the victim to the river, leaving the child with Makhubela.

Baby’s body found in shallow grave

“When they arrived at the river, it is alleged that the pastor washed the victim again and raped her. After the rape, the pastor went to take the child from the wife, and they both went to the bushes where they killed the child,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The baby’s body was later found in a shallow grave near the river.

The mother allegedly managed to escape and reported the incident to nearby construction workers, who helped her by contacting the police.

Mahanjana said that two months prior in August, Mkhawane allegedly took out several funeral policies in the victim’s name.

Following an investigation by the Erasmia detectives, Makhubela was arrested on 7 October 2026 after being identified by the mother, and Mnguni was arrested later the same day.

One of the wives allegedly led the police to the infant’s body.

Case postponed to 16 October

Mkhawane was arrested on Saturday, 10 October 2026, after the police found him hiding in a backroom at an informal settlement in Diepsloot.

In court, the matter was postponed to 16 October 2026 for legal aid representation and bail investigations.

“The National Prosecuting Authority remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence and related offences are held accountable through the criminal justice system,” Mahanjana said.

The Gauteng provincial government condemned the kidnapping and killing of the four-month-old baby and the alleged rape of the child’s mother, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi describing the incident as a “savage act of barbarism”.

“We condemn this savage act of barbarism that has taken an infant from a family, violated an innocent woman, and caused deep pain and anxiety to the family and the entire community,” Lesufi said.