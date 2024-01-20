Daily news update: SA’s top matric pupil, Kganyago’s daughter gets 11 distinctions, and fake cops rob on-duty officer
The Citizen
In today’s news, Melissa Müller from Rhenish Girls’ High School earns an overall average of 97.6% to become the country’s top matric, Mmabodiba Kganyago’s daughter earns 11 distinctions as Cornwall Hill College, and a policeman on duty was robbed of his gun and cellphone by fake cops in KwaZulu-Natal.
We also look at Eskom revealing that Dan Marokane will begin work as the new CEO in March, AKA’s mother writing a heartfelt letter to AKA as his daughter Kairo starts Grade 3, and Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies being handed a four-year ban after testing positive for a banned substance.
News today: 20 January 2024
Girl power and mechatronics: WC’s Melissa Müller tops matric class of 2023
Boasting seven distinctions and an overall average of 97.6%, Melissa Müller from Rhenish Girls’ High School, in Stellenbosch, has been named the country’s top 2023 matric pupil out of the 717 377 candidates who sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams last year.
The elated maths and physics boffin told The Citizen on Friday morning that she plans to study mechatronics engineering at the University of Stellenbosch this year.
Like father, like daughter: Kganyago’s maths prodigy gets 11 distinctions
The apple does not fall far from the tree. This adage certainly rings true to Mmabodiba Kganyago who achieved 11 distinctions after writing the 2023 matric examinations, making her old man proud.
Mmabodiba is the daughter of an equally brilliant maths maestro in the country’s reserve bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
Fake cops rob on-duty policeman
On Thursday a policeman on duty was robbed of his gun and cellphone during a business robbery on Ramiah Drive in Metcalf – Kwazulu-Natal.
The cop was responding to a call about a fake warrant in a car sales shop. Upon arrival he was instead robbed along with several other security officers working at the dealership.
New Eskom CEO to start in March
Power utility Eskom has announced its new Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, will officially report for duty in March.
Eskom made the announcement on Friday.
“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that Mr Dan Marokane will assume office as the Group Chief Executive on 1 March 2024.”
‘Your conduct is out of order’ – Defence berates magistrate as Kirsten Kluyts murder case postponed
Proceedings became heated between the defence and the presiding officer as the case against the alleged killer of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts was postponed.
On Friday, the accused, who cannot be named until he pleads, made a brief appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Lynn Forbes, AKA’s mother writes heartfelt letter to rapper as Kairo starts Grade 3
As the days draw closer to AKA’s birthday and an anniversary to the day he eventually died, the rapper’s mother Lynn Forbes wrote a heartfelt letter to him as his daughter reopened at school.
“I know you were there with me when I took her to school for her first day of Grade 3. You stayed with her all day, until I picked her up. You were there with me doing the same on day 2 and you sat with me through the parent info session last night,” wrote Forbes on her Instagram.
WATCH: Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane sing classic in support of Bafana Bafana
In soccer, fans are referred to as the 12th man implying their influence on the field of play. Springbok players Siya Kolisi and Trevor Nyakane showed their backing of the men’s national team, as they sang a classic Bafana Bafana supporters’ song.
Bafana Bafana are in the Ivory Coast, competing in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The team lost their opener against Mali on Tuesday and will take on Namibia this Sunday.
Maphaka stars with ball as SA U-19s down Windies in World Cup opener
South Africa put all their off-field issues behind them to beat the West Indies by 31 runs in a thrilling opening match at the U-19 Cricket World Cup in Potchefstroom on Friday.
The home team had been disrupted in the build-up to the tournament following the changing of captains, with Juan James replacing David Teeger, who’d been relieved of the leadership following comments he made last year about the war between Israel and Hamas. There were also threats of protests at the ground.
Elton Jantjies timeline: A career of highs and lows
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been handed a four-year ban from playing rugby after testing positive for having a banned substance in his body.
Jantjies was tested last year by the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport and found to have Clenbuterol in his urine. While the 33-year-old rugby player said he was shocked by the findings he didn’t challenge the discovery and was subsequently banned for four years on Thursday.