Daily news update: RIP Connie Chiume | ‘Police are human, not stones’ | Mboro’s panga-wielding school attack case

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the family of renowned South African actress Connie Chiume confirmed her death on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu says officers should defend themselves when their lives are in danger.

Furthermore, five suspects have been arrested in connection with an attack at a school in Katlehong.

News Today: 7 August 2024

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Northern and Eastern Cape, but otherwise a fine and cool to warm day is expected with some morning fog patches in the north and south-west.– full weather forecast here.

Shock as family confirms actress Connie Chiume’s death

The family of renowned South African actress Connie Chiume confirmed her death on Tuesday afternoon.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” read the family’s statement on her official Instagram page.

The family of renowned South African actress Connie Chiume has confirmed her passing. Picture: conniechiume/Instagram

“Connie Chiume passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th of August. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period,” concluded the brief statement.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence ‘puzzled’ by ‘new evidence’

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was again postponed on Tuesday as the defence counsel accused the state of presenting new evidence in court.

The trial was expected to continue in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, with retired police cellphone data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn expected to be back on the witness stand.

The accused arrive for the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 18 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had earlier ruled in favour of the state to recall Steyn to clarify certain aspects relating to cellphone data.

Shoot to kill: ‘Police are human, not stones’ says Mchunu

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu says officers should defend themselves when their lives are in danger.

This comes after several incidents over the last few days where criminals in Kwa-Zulu-Natal and Cape Town were shot dead by police.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. Picture: Twitter/ SAPoliceService

Mchunu was briefing the media in Boksburg on Tuesday on the outcomes of the discussions at the ANC NEC concerning crime and police.

ANC concerned about possible ‘system collapse’ if prepaid meter deadline is not met

Former Johannesburg mayor and current Minister of Trade and Industry Parks Tau said the ANC is concerned about some municipalities failing to meet the November 24 deadline to upgrade prepaid meters.

All prepaid meters in South Africa must be upgraded before 24 November 2024, because the token identity numbers will run out this year.

Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau (Photo by Daniel Garzon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A token identity number is calculated from a given base date and has a life span of 31 years.

Fifth suspect arrested in Pastor Mboro’s panga-wielding school attack case

Police have confirmed the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with an attack at a school in Katlehong.

This follows the arrest of four other people on Monday evening.

Pastor Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng can be seen outside the Pretoria High Court where he prayed with some of his followers, 22 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Self-proclaimed prophet Pastor Mboro was among a group that forcibly removed two children from the school while waving a panga and automatic rifle.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

