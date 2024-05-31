Daily news update: Inexperienced workers contributed to voting stations problems | Vote counting complete | EFF single vote in Orania

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the IEC has blamed the glitches experienced during voting on a number of factors, including inexperienced young people who were employed by the commission.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that at 4pm on Thursday it had finished counting the nation’s votes.

Furthermore, a single vote was cast for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Orania on election day.

News Today: 31 May 2024

The weather service has warned of cold, wet and windy conditions in areas of the Northern Cape and Western Cape until Saturday evening. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

IEC claims inexperienced workers could have contributed to problems at voting stations

The IEC has blamed the glitches experienced during voting on a number of factors, including inexperienced young people who were employed by the commission.

There had been complaints from various parts of the country about long queues, dysfunctional scanners, and the conduct of IEC staff, which led many to question if the staff was adequately trained.

Journalists and party officials monitor results as they are updated in the IEC national results operations centre as vote counting continues. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The IEC’s Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo, however, on Thursday said staff had received enough training, which lasted over four days.

CONTINUE READING: IEC claims inexperienced workers could have contributed to problems at voting stations

It’s official! South Africans are buying less food

South Africans are buying less food as their spending power declines, while statistics show that one in four households go hungry in the country.

In 2023, the volume of food and beverages sold per capita at South African grocery stores and supermarkets declined by an estimated 3.2% when accounting for population growth of an estimated 1.0% during the year.

Image: iStock

According to PWC’s latest economic outlook for South Africa, this was caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer buying power alongside elevated inflation and reprioritisation of spending amid elevated interest rates.

CONTINUE READING: It’s official! South Africans are buying less food

IEC: Vote counting complete, now capturing and processing results

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that at 4pm on Thursday it had finished counting the nation’s votes.

It had also completely finished the recording process for 22.6% of its voting districts, which represents 2.3 million votes.

All votes have been counted. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

“For all intents and purposes counting procedures have been concluded with only a few voting stations reported to still be counting at 3pm,” the IEC said.

CONTINUE READING: IEC: Vote counting complete, now capturing and processing results

Mofokeng named in Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed, with costs, AfriForum’s appeal against the court ruling that the EFF singing the “kill the boer” song was not hate speech.

The SCA handed down the 41-page judgment on Tuesday, just a day before the country goes to the national and provincial elections on May 29.

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

The court also dismissed AfriForum’s application for the recusal of Justice Raylene Keightley, finding that the test for recusal as laid down in several Constitutional Court judgments had not been met.

CONTINUE READING: Mofokeng named in Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers

‘One man, one vote’: EFF captures a single vote in Orania

A single vote was cast for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Orania on election day.

According to the IEC’s official results, the vote was captured at Orania Volkskool.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received an unexpected vote from Orania. Picture: AFP

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tops the list with 376 votes, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 127 votes.

CONTINUE READING: ‘One man, one vote’: EFF captures a single vote in Orania

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mzansi votes | ActionSA councillor ‘kidnapped’ | IEC scrambles to find Holomisa’s station