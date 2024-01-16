Daily news update: Matric results ‘not compromised’, 14 undocumented children found, Cholera cases surface, and 4 lions euthanised

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Umalusi says the matric results have not been compromised overall despite group copying incidents, a Zimbabwean woman was arrested after being seen boarding a bus in SA with 14 undocumented children, two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera were detected in Limpopo, and the euthanising of four lions in Mpakeni has sparked controversy.

We also look at Black First Land First (BLF) saying it will meet with Jacob Zuma to discuss “possible electoral cooperation”, four police officers being arrested for murder, and the ANC snubbing Jewish faith leaders at its birthday festivities.

News today: 16 January 2024

Matric results ‘not compromised’, says Umalusi as KZN leads in group copying incidents

The council for quality assurance in education, Umalusi, says the 2023 matric results have not been compromised overall despite the number of problems identified.

Matric pupils at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first Matric exam on 5 November 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Umalusi briefed the media on Monday, with the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results set to be released later this week.

Alleged trafficker, found with 14 undocumented children, denied bail

A 41-year-old Zimbabwean woman, who was arrested for allegedly trafficking in persons after being seen boarding a bus in Midrand with 14 undocumented children in December, has been denied bail.

Alleged trafficker, found with 15 undocumented children, denied bail. Picture: iStock

On Wednesday 6 December 2023, Beaula Maruza, 41, and her co-accused and fellow Zimbabwean, Tafadzwa Otis Nadakurwa, 46, were arrested during an operation in Kimberly after they were seen boarding a bus in Midrand with 14 documented children aged between six and 14 years old.

SA on alert as cholera cases surface from Zimbabwe

South African citizens have been urged to be vigilant after two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera were detected in Limpopo, imported from Zimbabwe.

SA is on alert as cholera cases surface from Zimbabwe. Picture: iStock

The department of health said the first confirmed case is a 43-year-old male patient in the Musina sub-district in Vhembe District who tested positive. The patient has since been discharged from Musina Hospital.

Conservation dilemma: Lion euthanisation in Mpakeni sparks controversy

Mpakeni is situated close to Mthethomusha Game Reserve, an 8 000ha protected area that borders the Kruger National Park and is operated by the MTPA. Between the village and game reserve is no buffer zone.

One of the lions that were killed. Photo: Supplied/Mduduzi Vilakazi

The decision to euthanise these lions (four young males and one older female) stem from a complaint on December 27 about them roaming free in Mpakeni Trust and preying on the residents’ cattle.

Black First Land First could team up with Zuma for elections

Black First Land First (BLF) says it will meet with Jacob Zuma to discuss “possible electoral cooperation” for the elections this year.

The BLF’s leader Andile Mngxitama, Jacob Zuma and Zanele Lwana, BLF deputy leader. Picture: Supplied

The former president recently broke ranks with the ANC to campaign for the new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, criticising his former comrades in scathing remarks.

A vengeance killing: 4 cops arrested for murder after one of their own was robbed

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed they arrested four police officers on Monday, and charged them with murdering a man who was believed to have robbed one of the officers.

Picture: iStock

Spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the Public Order Policing (Pop) officers also face charges of kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

ANC snubs SA Jewish faith leaders at ANC’s festivities in Mbombela

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) confirmed to The Citizen that Jewish faith leaders were not invited to the January 8 proceedings.

ANC members gather at the Mbombela stadium to celebrate the ANC’s 112th birthday

According to the SAJBD their leaders would normally get invited to the ANC’s January 8 statement but this year there was no invitation extended.

Toddler stabbed and killed at the old Vereeniging Hospital

VEREENIGING. – This new year has started on a tragic note for the Mahlangu family and their 25-year-old daughter Nthabiseng Mahlangu.

23-month-old Retshidisitswe Mahlangu. Photo: Supplied

This is after Nthabiseng’s 23-month-old toddler Retshidisitswe Mahlangu was brutally killed on Friday, January 12. The incident happened at the Old Vereeniging Hospital popularly known as 21.

WATCH: Traffic cop accuses police station of refusing to process stolen goods, SAPS says ‘procedure is lawful’

A traffic officer has accused the Douglasdale Police Station in Johannesburg of refusing to book in recovered goods. However, the South African Police Service says the police station followed the correct procedures.

Gauteng police always welcomes assistance from other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders who avail themselves to fight against crime. Picture: SAPS

In a video shared on Sunday, the visibly frustrated traffic officer claims that he and his colleagues arrested five suspects for theft, and took the exhibit and suspects to the police station, where he was refused permission to book in the exhibit.

Black Coffee safely back home after airplane accident

Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo is seemingly back home after being injured during a flight travelling to Argentina for a performance last week.

Black Coffee has shared that he is back home after being involved in an airplane accident a week ago. Picture:@RealBlackCoffee/Twitter

Last week the 47-year-old artist’s management team released a statement on all his social media pages informing fans that while travelling from the Brazilian city of Florianopolis, his flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo.

WATCH: Global plaudits for opera singer Pretty Yende after a difficult 2023

After losing her mother in 2023, Mzansi’s European-based opera singer Pretty Yende has started the new year on a good note after being selected by luxury hotel, Dorchester Collection, as one of the 12 legends who have made an impact in their respective fields.

Opera singer Pretty Yende has began her 2024 pleasantly after a difficult prevous year. Picture: pretty_yende_official/Instagram

“We are proud to announce the launch of our Belong to the Legend series, showcasing the stories of 12 distinguished innovators and trailblazers who have profoundly impacted their fields,” said the hotel in a post.

Camara stars as Senegal start AFCON defence with win over Gambia

Lamine Camara scored twice as Senegal kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations title defence with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Gambia in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

Senegal’s Lamine Camara celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Gambia. Picture: Issouf SANOGO / AFP

Aliou Cisse’s side showed enough quality in the Ivorian heat to suggest they could become the first team to win back-to-back AFCON titles since Egypt reeled off three in a row in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

In-form Super Giants crush struggling Super Kings to stay unbeaten

Durban’s Super Giants extended their lead at the top of the SA20 league table with a 37-run victory over strugglers Joburg Super Kings at Kingsmead on Monday night.

Heinrich Klaasen scored a half-century for Durban’s Super Giants in their SA20 match against Joburg Super Kings. Picture: SA20

Set a target of 146 runs to win, the Super Kings never really got going as their woes continued in the early stages of the campaign.

