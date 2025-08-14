News

Home » News

Top 10 stories of the day: Taxis and e-hailers turf war | Durban beach plane crash | Weekend of sport

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

8 minute read

14 August 2025

08:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 14 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Top 10 stories of the day 14 August 2025

Picture: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla

News today includes the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is appealing to the Minister of Transport to intervene in the standoff between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers.

Meanwhile, a light aircraft has crashed into the ocean in front of the beach in the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal.

Furthermore, strap yourselves in – a blockbuster weekend of sport awaits.

Weather tomorrow: 15 August 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, while partly cloudy skies and showers are forecast over most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Minister, please step in’: Turf war between taxis and e-hailers as mall shuts down and taxi burns

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is appealing to the Minister of Transport to intervene in the standoff between e-hailing drivers and taxi drivers.

This, as Soweto residents gave taxi drivers seven days to leave Maponya Mall after an e-hailing driver was shot dead on Wednesday. Another driver and a passerby were also injured in the attack.

Top 10 stories of the day 14 August 2025
Community members in Soweto barricade the entrances to Maponya Mall, on 14 August 2025, after one person was shot and two others injured in a vicious attack on e-hailing vehicles the day before. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Two cars were also burnt by an unknown group of men. Forensic services only arrived on the scene at around 11am on Thursday morning.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Minister, please step in’: Turf war between taxis and e-hailers as mall shuts down and taxi burns

Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya will, upon his return, need to explain the comments he made to Iranian officials this week.

RELATED ARTICLES

Maphwanya met with several senior members of Iran’s military forces on Tuesday, where he made glowing statements about possible future collaborations between the nations.

Top 10 stories of the day 14 August 2025
Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the defence ministry clarified its position on General Maphwanya’s comments.

CONTINUE READING: Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran

Search underway after light aircraft crashes off Durban beach (VIDEOS)

A light aircraft has crashed into the ocean in front of the beach in the Durban CBD, KwaZulu-Natal.

Emergency services, including the ALS Paramedics, the South African Police Service (Saps) and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), were on the scene of the incident in front of Suncoast Beach.

Top 10 stories of the day 14 August 2025
Rescue teams are scouring Durban’s waters after a light aircraft crashed off Suncoast Beach. Picture: Facebook

Video footage circulated on social media shows a light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting towards the ocean and skidding for a distance.

CONTINUE READING: Search underway after light aircraft crashes off Durban beach (VIDEOS)

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to go on trial later this year

The case against uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been declared trial-ready, with proceedings in her July unrest matter scheduled for later this year.

Zuma-Sambudla appeared at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Top 10 stories of the day 14 August 2025
uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

She last appeared in March after her matter was transferred from the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

CONTINUE READING: Body parts found in buckets: Police crack muti murder case with third arrest

Blockbusters loading: What a weekend of sport

Strap yourselves in – a blockbuster weekend of sport awaits.

Not only are South Africa’s favourite team, the Springboks, in action in the opening game of this year’s Rugby Championship, but the Proteas are also playing in a final Down Under, while Dricus du Plessis puts his MMA title on the line in the USA.

Top 10 stories of the day 14 August 2025
The Springboks face Australia in a Test at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

On top of this, Brad Binder is racing in MotoGP in Austria while locally it’s the MTN8 semi-finals and there’s Currie Cup action as well so every South African sports fans has something to look forward to.

CONTINUE READING: Blockbusters loading: What a weekend of sport

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Millions spent on empty Gauteng schools | Truecaller in Popia trouble | R44k raised for Mkhwanazi

Read more on these topics

Top 10 stories of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to go on trial later this year
Technology and Science ‘We are the voice of the people,’ Truecaller responds to privacy probe
South Africa SA provinces surrendered over R900m in unspent funds in one year: Here’s which departments underspent the most
South Africa Ministries distance themselves from SANDF chief’s comments in Iran
Courts Joshlin Smith case: NPA ready to fight appeals in SCA if necessary after latest verdict

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp