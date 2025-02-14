Top 10 stories of the day: Bassie’s 25 years of marriage | Woman gets 12 years for tax fraud | SIU recovers R2bn in Nsfas funds

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes media mogul Basetsana Kumalo on her and her husband Romeo’s looming 25th year anniversary, and their recipe for making their marriage last this long.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Jessica Marieka Janse Van Niewenhuys has been sentenced to behind 12 years behind bars after she scammed the South African Revenue Service (Sars) out of millions.

Furthermore, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered R2 billion in funds erroneously paid to universities, while identifying roughly 40 000 improper Nsfas recipients.

Weather tomorrow: 15 February 2025

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and localised flooding are expected in parts of Limpopo, Free State, and North West on Saturday. – full weather forecast here.

Basetsana Kumalo on love, marriage and 25 years of bliss

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Citizen spoke to former Miss South Africa and renowned businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo about her enduring marriage, the secrets to a lasting relationship, and the lessons she has learned over the years.

The 50-year-old media mogul and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary later this year.

Former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo and her husband. Picture: Instagram/@basetsanakumalo

The couple tied the knot in 2000 and have been blessed with three children.

“I’ve been married for 25 years, and I married my best friend. I married someone who shares the same values, and I think that’s important in a relationship,” she said.

Free State woman sentenced to 12 years for tax fraud that cost Sars R9m

A bookkeeper’s elaborate tax fraud scheme has come crashing down, landing her behind bars for 12 years after she scammed the South African Revenue Service (Sars) out of millions.

The sentence given to 35-year-old Jessica Marieka Janse Van Niewenhuys comes after she was found guilty of extensive tax fraud and money laundering that cost Sars more than R9 million.

Picture: iStock

Janse Van Niewenhuys received her sentence in the Free State Division of the High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Warant Officer Fikiswa Matoti, the court convicted Janse Van Niewenhuys on 181 counts of fraud and 38 counts of money laundering.

SIU recovers R2bn in Nsfas funds – Here’s which university repaid the most

Poor accounting, dubious applications and a lack of oversight has resulted in an abuse of government student funding.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Friday briefed the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on the progress of their investigation into irregularities at the National Student Funding Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Picture: Facebook

The SIU is currently tasked with recovering funds incorrectly paid by Nsfas to universities, TVETs and underserving applicants.

SIU officials revealed that they had recovered R2 billion in funds erroneously paid to universities, while identifying roughly 40 000 improper Nsfas recipients.

Darren Wilken and co-accused denied bail in child pornography case

Darren Wilken and his co-accused, Tiona Moodley, have been denied bail and will remain in custody pending the start of their child pornography trial.

The pair appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng on Friday to hear the outcome of their bail applications.

Darren Wilken and Tiona Megan Moodley appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 28 January 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The duo is facing a range of serious charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography, money laundering, fraud, contravention of the Drug Trafficking Act, acquisition and possession of unlawful proceeds, plus possession of stolen property.

TikTok returns to Apple, Google app stores after Trump delays ban

Short-form video platform TikTok returned to the Apple and Google app stores on Thursday evening after US President Donald Trump delayed its ban until 5 April.

The Chinese-owned social media app which has more than 170 million American users. Picture: iStock

The Chinese-owned social media app which has more than 170 million American users, was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on 18 January, after the platform’s leadership temporarily halted service in the US to the dismay of millions of users.

This was in response to a national security law that went into effect the next day.

Here are five more stories of the day:

