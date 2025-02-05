Top 10 stories of the day: Ramaphosa’s 2024 Sona promises | Govt increases minimum wage | Dricus brushes off criticism

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes preparations for the pomp and ceremony of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) are in their final phases.

Meanwhile, the national minimum wage has been increased effective 1 March.

Furthermore, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis knows he has to be better as he prepares for his second title defence in Sydney this weekend.

Weather tomorrow: 5 February 2025

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are forecast for parts of SA, with fire danger warnings in some regions. – full weather forecast here.

Sona 2025: How has Ramaphosa’s 2024 address aged in 12 months?

Sona 2025 will be Ramaphosa’s first speech under the government of national unity, and observers will be interested in analysing how he portrays the political challenges of the last six months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his 2024 Sona. Picture: GCIS.

Last year’s Sona was the final address of the sixth administration, a five-year period the president described as “a time of recovery, rebuilding, and renewal”.

Presidency defends Ramaphosa’s call with Musk amid criticism of being ‘reckless’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has defended the president’s call with businessman Elon Musk amid criticism from the EFF.

On Tuesday, the Presidency shared that Ramaphosa spoke to Musk on Monday about misinformation and distortions about South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Elon Musk. Picture: Presidency

“In the process, the president reiterated South Africa’s constitutionally embedded values of respect for the rule of law, justice, fairness and equality,” shared the Presidency on X.

Govt increases minimum wage – here’s how much domestic workers should earn from 1 March

Minister of Employment and Labour (DEL) Nomakhosazana Meth gazetted the increase on 4 February, along with remuneration applicable for learnerships and specific job titles.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The minimum hourly rate will apply to domestic workers and farm workers, while a lower rate will apply to the government’s expanded public works programme (EPWP).

Ndlozi goes flip-flop: Is Ramaphosa’s critic ANC’s new recruit?

In an unexpected twist on Monday, EFF member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi spoke out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling him “the most committed” head of state.

Ndlozi praised Ramaphosa in a post on X, saying the president was not the person many assumed him to be.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: File

Ndlozi’s recent remarks are in stark contrast with previous instances where he and the EFF have many times bashed Ramaphosa, said Professor Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of the Free State.

UFC312: Dricus brushes off criticism of fighting style: ‘It’s effective’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis knows he has to be better as he prepares for his second title defence in Sydney this weekend.

The South African will take on American Sean Strickland — the man he took the title from just over a year ago — early on Sunday morning (SA time) at UFC312.

Dricus du Plessis is back in action this weekend, in a rematch with Sean Strickland. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Looking back on that split decision win, DDP says he does not necessarily have to change anything to have his arm raised again, he just needs to be better.

