10 pregnancy changes to look out for, according to Linda Mtoba

Karabo Mokoena

Finding out you are pregnant is a joyous time for many women, and the subsequent months come with a lot of changes. TV actress Linda Mtoba shared some of those changes on her Instagram page.

These are the 10 things that happened to Linda during her pregnancy with “Baby Bean”.

Physical changes

Fatigue

A woman’s body is working overtime to accommodate a growing baby, and this makes mom very tired. The picture Linda shared of herself sleeping, while doing her nails, summarises how often a pregnant woman wants to sleep, especially in the first trimester.

Back pain

A woman’s abdominal muscles get strained during pregnancy, making her push her belly forward, resulting in back pain. Linda advises women to fix their posture and stand tall.

Growing belly

Sometimes it may feel like your baby grew overnight. The size of your belly depends on the baby’s position.

“If your baby’s back is against the abdominal muscles, your abdomen will be pushed out further,” Linda says.

Enlarged breasts

As early as 16 weeks in your gestation, your body starts getting ready to produce breastmilk. This means the breasts will start growing and by the time you get ready to give birth, you will have bigger breasts than usual.

Food changes

Three major changes happen to women during pregnancy when it comes to eating.

Firstly, you may no longer enjoy the food you liked before pregnancy. Food decisions are no longer just a woman’s, and the nutritional needs of the baby determine what mom can or cannot eat.

“These likes and dislikes can change during pregnancy depending on the nutrient needs of your body,” wrote Linda.

Secondly, it is advisable to eat small regular meals during the day. When meals are skipped, this causes sugar levels to increase and that causes hunger. So, you don’t have to eat more, just regularly.

You will be hungrier than you usually are because “your body is using more calories than normal, looking after you and your growing baby”.

Emotional changes

Changing hormones and life makes pregnancy an emotional ride for women.

“The enormity of what it means to be a parent” as Linda says, plus raging hormones, can all contribute to this emotional rollercoaster. Some women have mood swings while some can experience depression, or just cry frequently.

On the other hand, women experience what Linda calls “a sense of completeness.” The length of the pregnancy gives women enough time to adjust to their new role as “mom”, and they feel ready by the time the baby arrives.