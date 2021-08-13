PICS: Nico Panagio is dad goals at 47 (and still a hottie)

Renate Engelbrecht

Many remember him as George from 7de Laan, but as host of the popular reality series, Survivor SA, Nico Panagio continues to make waves. The Greek businessman, who is married to his best friend Christi Panagio, is no stranger to the entertainment industry, nor to nature. While he is endorsing digital detox in a modern world, his social media posts may be gaining traction for the additional benefit of him still being a hottie at the age of 47.

The actor and presenter has been taking to social media with a range of posts encouraging fans to go outside and live a little and of course, he has the Cape’s natural beauty as backdrop in most of his posts, proving why Cape Town has recently been nominated at the prestigious World Travel Awards. (Vote for the Mother City here).

Panagio recently took to Instagram with a video of himself on a midweek de-programming mission at the Grootvadersbosch Conservancy near Swellendam, saying that “every day we spend in the digital world is another session of programming”.

“Unfortunately, these days, most of what’s being loaded onto our operating systems is mostly damaging and if you live in the modern world, it’s almost unavoidable,” he said.

He says that there is only one way to keep your balance and that is to go outside.

Being one for adventure and the outdoors, Panagio is all about gearing up and getting out. He is also a keen runner and surfer.

He recently used the hashtag, #promeraderie to describe the feeling of running on the promenade at Sea Point – a warm camaraderie felt towards strangers on the promenade.

In another post, in which he’s getting ready for a Monday morning surf, he says that you need to work to live, not live to work.

“Making sure we don’t forget what it’s all about,” his caption reads.

Nico Panagio and his dog on the promenade in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram

Surfing is one of Panagio’s digital detox methods. Picture: Instagram

In an earlier post, he said that he hated sitting in traffic and therefore he had time to kill, so he ran up Lion’s Head. The view from Cape Town’s iconic Lion’s Head never disappoints and Panagio says he never gets used to it.

“I wanna say that it costs nothing, but you have to do some legwork to get up there! I’m sure you’ll agree, the payoff far outweighs the cost!”

Nico Panagio on Lion’s Head. Picture: Instagram

Nico and Christi Panagio have two adopted daughters called Evah and Shay and judging by the couple’s Instagram pages, the family of four enjoys digital detoxing together often.