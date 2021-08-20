Skeem Saam’s Sister Mokarati is ready to welcome her baby boy

Citizen Reporter

There is happy news for Skeem Saam star, actress and businesswoman Dipuo Kgaphola: she is ready to welcome her baby boy.

Kgaphola plays Sister Mokarati on the award-winning soapie and during her baby shower last week – hosted by her family and close friends – she was glowing, dressed in a sky-blue mermaid dress with flowy sleeves.

Kgaphola has appeared in TV shows such as Generations, Ikhaya, Yalla and many more. Her character as Sister Mokarati has made interesting but dangerous decisions as a nurse on Skeem Saam and viewers love her confidence in her profession.

Outside of her acting career, she is a businesswoman with her own fragrance empire, D&D Fragrances. In addition, she founded the Dipuo Kgaphola Education Foundation (DKEF) in 2016.

The Skeem Saam storyline this week has grabbed the attention of the masses.

Fanie Maserumule was left in the balance following the tragic incident that took place at Café Rovuwa, which landed him in hospital.

Viewers are unsure if Fanie is dead or alive.

Fanie (played by Gift Mokhampanyane) and his boss Lehase have been at each others’ necks for some time after Fanie threatened to leak Lehase’s family history if he didn’t give him a stake of Café Rovuwa, the café Lehase owns and where Fanie works.

Lehase told Fanie to not make threats, but Fanie took the warnings lightly and continued to be persistent with his actions.

Monday night’s episode is still being talked about and it is evident that Lehase deliberately killed Fanie to keep his family’s history a secret.

Fans have been appreciating what Mokhampanyane has done for Fanie’s character.

Stanley Mametlwa tweeted: “To me Gift will always remain Fanie Maserumule! You nailed the character boi [sic]. You are a phenomenal talent! You know that an actor is excellent if it looks like he is that character in real life, that’s what you did, excellent job.”