‘Greatest testimony’ – Former Uzalo star Gugu Gumede welcomes first child

Lethabo Malatsi

Although South African actress Gugu Gumede welcomed her first born baby girl a month ago she only recently confirmed her child’s birth to her fans.

The new mother took to her personal Instagram page to share a video of what she calls her “greatest testimony” with her 1.2 million followers.

The video is a compilation of moments captured since she gave birth in February and the caption reads as follows:

“23.02.22. Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother”

The video was flooded with congratulatory comments from friends and family.

The likes of South African musician Nhlanhla Nciza and Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila also congratulated their industry pal.

Greatest testimony

The Uzalo actress also stated that her baby is her late mother’s answered prayers.

Gugu’s mother, Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi, passed away in 2021 – shortly before Gugu made news of her pregnancy public – and the former Generations actress mentioned how ecstatic her mother was to meet her granddaughter.

This follows after her captioned her pregnancy announcement photo: “My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is currently holding you in the spiritual,” the 30-year-old wrote.

Her mother was a National Freedom Party (NFP) leader and Gumede even addressed supporters of the party during the local government elections which took place after her mother’s passing.

About Gugu Gumede

Gugu Gumede was born December 10, 1991 is a South African actress born in the Province of Natal.

The Kwa-Zulu-Natal born and raised media personality studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

She landed a role as Mandisa in Generations, one of the most successful shows in South Africa and went on to play the role of a prophetess named Mamlambo on the most viewed television show in South Africa, Uzalo.