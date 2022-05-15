Britney Spears announces the loss of ‘miracle baby’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Just after announcing her pregnancy in April, pop icon Britney Spears has lost her “miracle baby.”

The international artist took to Instagram to make the heartbreaking announcement on Saturday evening, in a joint statement with partner Sam Asghari.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along.

“However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Messages of condolences streamed in for Spears and Asghari, who said they will “have a miracle soon.”

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support,” the couple said.

Britney was pregnant with her third child and the happy news about her pregnancy came after a judge ended the controversial guardianship that barred her from having more children.

A Los Angeles judge in November dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by Spears’ father — an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more kids.

Fans had long sounded the alarm that the Baby One More Time singer was unhappy with her father as guardian, and in June 2021, she asked a Los Angeles judge to end the legal arrangement that had left her “traumatised.”

Her allegation that the conservatorship was preventing her from removing a contraceptive IUD — despite her wanting to have authority over her own birth control method in order to get pregnant — sparked outrage from reproductive rights groups and her fans, many of whom were already involved in the fervent #FreeBritney movement.