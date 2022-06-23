Daily hacks: Crafty and fun ways to repurpose your face masks

Lerato Maimela

It was announced last night that South African citizen’s were no longer obliged by the law to wear face masks in public as a preventative measure put in place in attempt to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, people have been stocking up on medical masks and material face masks, and now that the regulations have been lifted, you may not know what to do with your masks.

Here are some crafty and fun ideas on how to repurpose your used or bulk-stored face masks to ensure that they do not go to waste:

Phone sleeve/carrier

Pile two masks onto one another and glue the frames of the masks together, ensuring that you leave one of the shorter sides of the masks unglued.

Make use of the masks strings to create the handle of the phone’s sleeve.

To make your phone’s sleeve much stronger and more durable, you can stick more masks onto each side of the sleeve to make each side thicker.

Use strong glue, or a glue gun to stick the masks together, or if you have time on your hands, you could sew them together to ensure that they do not come undone way sooner than anticipated.

DIY phone sleeve. Picture: Pinterest

Makeup remover pads

If you are a heavily into makeup, then you will know how expensive and costly most makeup and beauty products can be from your local beauty stores.

Instead of constantly buying makeup remover pads or cotton pads, try repurposing your old material masks and making them into reusable makeup remover pads.

Put some sponges into your DIY makeup pads to give them some weight and make it much easier to wash off or remove your makeup.

Makeup remover pads. Picture: Pinterest

Hair tie or shoe laces

Hair ties are one of the easiest hair essentials and accessories to lose. Cut the strings off of your used masks or stored masks, tie each end together or glue the ends together, and then use the strings as emergency hair ties.

You can also glue a number of the strings together to create homemade shoelaces for your sneakers and running shoes.

Hair ties. Picture: Pinterest

Costume masks

Your children may be invited to themed birthday parties which might require them to dress up in costumes of their favourite cartoon characters.

Hiring or buying costumes may be costly, so if you are super crafty and good at DIY, you can take on the project of creating your children’s costumes.

Make use of your multi-coloured fabric or surgical masks to create your children’s costume face masks.