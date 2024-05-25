Daily news update: Israel ordered to immediately stop attacks in Rafah | Pikitup workers collect rubbish under guard | GBV and anti-corruption bills signed into law

News today includes the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to immediately stop its attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Meanwhile, as the second week of the Pikitup strike comes to an end, employees still working have been seen doing their rounds in Johannesburg under the protection of security officers.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill and the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill into law.

News Today: 25 May 2024

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings for Saturday but clear skies and cool temperatures is expected for most provinces. – full weather forecast here.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to immediately stop its attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The court delivered its order on South Africa’s latest request for a ceasefire in Gaza on Friday in a public sitting at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

The International Court of Justice is also known as the World Court [Getty-file photo]

The decision marked the third time this year the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders seeking to rein in the death toll and alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

Oscar Mabuyane tells ANC volunteers to be friendly … just until elections

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane got tongues wagging recently for telling ANC volunteers to answer their inboxes only until elections are over − remarks his office says were meant as a joke.

A video of Mabuyane’s remarks during the meeting in Gqeberha, held last month, was shared online.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Gallo Images/The Times/Masi Losi

In it, Mabuyane can be heard telling an audience that they must answer their inboxes for now, and after the elections tell the person the relationship has changed.

Pikitup workers collect rubbish under guard as ‘some arrests’ are made

As the second week of the Pikitup strike comes to an end, employees still working have been seen doing their rounds in Johannesburg under the protection of security officers.

The waste management service provider’s COO, Angela Masia revealed on Friday that these workers would operate over weekends until the backlog was cleared.

Garbage piles up at the corner of Nugget and Fox streets in Johannesburg, 22 May 2024, during a strike by contract workers demanding answers on unfilled permanent positions. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen





Masia said there had been “some arrests” as striking casual workers had shut down depots, littered streets and blocked driveways to have their voices heard regarding a dispute with appointments.

Misconceptions about the two-pot retirement system: What you need to know

There has been a lot of interest in the two-pot retirement system that will be implemented in September and a lot of misconceptions as well.

The Two-Pot Retirement System will bring the most extensive changes in retirement legislation since the annuitisation of provident funds in 2017 known as T-Day, Blessing Utete, managing executive of Old Mutual Corporate Consultants, says.

Image: iStock

Feedback Old Mutual Corporate gathered from people who attended various conferences revealed that many had the same questions or concerns about the practical implementation of this important retirement reform.

‘Corruption and GBV plague our country’: Ramaphosa signs GBV and anti-corruption bills into law

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill and the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill into law.

“The signing of these two acts signals our determination to continue to build an ethical, capable state with strong institutions that can deliver on their mandate of improving the lives of every South African,” he said at the Union Buildings on Friday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill and the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill into law. Picture: Facebook

The president said the first bill is to work with civil society, communities, and other sectors to end gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, and the second bill is to capacitate and strengthen law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the fight against corruption.

In other news today:

