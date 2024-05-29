Daily news update: Mpumalanga ballot box tampering arrests | Three charged in Ditebogo murder | SCA dismisses ‘kill the boer’ appeal
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
News today includes two people have been arrested for allegedly tampering with ballot boxes at two voting stations in Mpumalanga, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed.
Meanwhile, three suspects implicated in the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane have now been formally charged with the five-year-old’s death.
Furthermore, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed, with costs, AfriForum’s appeal against the court ruling that the EFF singing the “kill the boer” song was not hate speech.
News Today: 29 May 2024
The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, but the rest of the country will be on fine, cool and warm with morning fog in some regions on election day. – full weather forecast here.
Two arrested for tampering with ballot boxes in Mpumalanga – IEC
Two people have been arrested for allegedly tampering with ballot boxes at two voting stations in Mpumalanga, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed.
The first day of special votes for this year’s national and provincial elections commenced on Monday, but not without challenges.
It is alleged IEC officials were accosted by a group of people at voting stations in the Steve Tshwete and Chief Albert Luthuli municipalities.
MK party wants Ramaphosa jailed for ‘abusing office for political gain’
The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has asked the Electoral Court to cancel the African National Congress’ (ANC) registration and initiate criminal proceedings against President Ramaphosa over a recent address to the nation.
The party further wants him jailed for allegedly abusing his office for political gain.
Former President Jacob Zuma’s party filed an urgent affidavit in the Electoral Court against Ramaphosa in his capacity as the President of the ANC and head of state to uphold the integrity of our electoral process.
Ditebogo Junior Phalane: Three men officially charged with murder, abandon bail
Three suspects implicated in the murder of Ditebogo Junior Phalane have now been formally charged with the five-year-old’s death.
Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole and Nido Gumbi appeared in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after an identify parade was conducted by the state following their first court appearance.
Each of the accused is facing charges of murder and robbery under aggravating circumstances.
Additionally, Gumbi faces a charge of contravening the Immigration Act as he is in South Africa illegally.
Elections 2024: Police in KZN ‘ready for any threats’ but widespread violence not expected
Officials confirm it’s all systems go at the Provincial Joint Operations Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), ahead of Wednesday’s voting.
The centre, located at police headquarters, has been reinforced with personnel from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, Transport, Intelligence, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (Saps), covering every district.
Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi visited the centre on Tuesday morning.
SCA dismisses AfriForum’s appeal against ‘kill the boer’ song
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed, with costs, AfriForum’s appeal against the court ruling that the EFF singing the “kill the boer” song was not hate speech.
The SCA handed down the 41-page judgment on Tuesday, just a day before the country goes to the national and provincial elections on May 29.
The court also dismissed AfriForum’s application for the recusal of Justice Raylene Keightley, finding that the test for recusal as laid down in several Constitutional Court judgments had not been met.
