In case you missed it: RIP Cynthia Shange | Vaping crisis in schools | Mel and Peet Viljoen face deportation

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 20 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, veteran South African actress and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange has died.

Meanwhile, a new study has sounded the alarm on a growing vaping crisis in South Africa’s fee-paying high schools.

Furthermore, controversial South African couple Mel and Peet Viljoen may soon be deported.

Weather tomorrow: 21 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, lightning, and flooding expected across eastern Limpopo, northern Gauteng, and northwestern Mpumalanga on Tuesday. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Muvhango’ star and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange dies aged 76

Cynthia Shange. Picture: Instagram

Veteran South African actress and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange has died at the age of 76.

Her family confirmed that she passed away in a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of the morning after an illness.

Shange was a prominent figure in South Africa’s entertainment industry, with a career spanning several decades.

She rose to public attention in the 1970s after being crowned Miss Black South Africa. She later represented South Africa at the Miss World pageant in London in 1972.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Muvhango’ star and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange dies aged 76

SA schools up in smoke by vaping crisis, study finds

Picture: iStock

A major new study involving over 25 000 students has sounded the alarm on a growing public health crisis in South Africa’s fee-paying high schools.

The research led by Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit reveals that e-cigarettes (vapes) have become the dominant inhaled substance among adolescents, often acting as a “gateway” or companion to cannabis and tobacco.

The study published in the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ), which surveyed 52 schools across eight provinces, found that 16.8% of students, nearly one in six, are current vapers. 36.7% of students reported having ever tried a vaping product.

CONTINUE READING: SA schools up in smoke by vaping crisis, study finds

RHOPTA’s Viljoens face imminent deportation as locals seek justice over unfulfilled emigration promises

The saga of the controversial South African couple Mel and Peet Viljoen has taken a dramatic turn in the United States. Picture: Instagram/@peteviljoen

Nearly a month after their arrest for aggravated grand retail theft in the United States (US) , controversial South African couple Mel and Peet Viljoen may soon be on their way back home.

South African private investigator Mike Bolhuis has tracked the couple since their departure from Pretoria through his company.



Bolhuis has been a vocal advocate for their return and recently told the Sunday Times that US authorities intend to deport the couple rather than exhaust resources detaining them for minor retail crimes. Bolhuis was contracted by several people who allege that they were recently scammed amounts ranging from R5000 to R10 000 by the couple, as deposits to help them get into the US.

He issued an urgent warning to the South African public in the publication, urging past victims to register their criminal cases now to ensure the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can act the moment the couple touches down at OR Tambo International Airport.

CONTINUE READING: RHOPTA’s Viljoens face imminent deportation as locals seek justice over unfulfilled emigration promises

Healing or harm? Anti-modern church faces human rights crisis

Oversight visit to the iKhaya Labafundi Baka Jesu Chrestu mission. Picture: Facebook/KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development

In a swift intervention, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development (DSD) has rescued 12 children from a religious compound where leaders allegedly forced followers to abandon modern medicine, education and employment.

MEC Mbali Shinga and the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Rights Commission Chairperson, Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, led the oversight visit to the iKhaya Labafundi Baka Jesu Chrestu mission.

The raid followed alarming reports that the unregulated group was systematically stripping congregants of their constitutional rights in favour of a radical, isolated lifestyle.

CONTINUE READING: Healing or harm? Anti-modern church faces human rights crisis

Driver arrested over deadly alleged road rage incident in Emmarentia

The scene of the suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia. Picture: Facebook/Cindy Mcunu

The driver of a motor vehicle who allegedly shot and killed another motorist and wounded his wife in a suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia has been arrested.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

According to Gauteng Police, the suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman believed to be the wife of one of the men allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

CONTINUE READING: Driver arrested over deadly alleged road rage incident in Emmarentia

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Suspended Mpumalanga commissioner alleges interference | Senior Ekurhuleni official arrested | Joburg highway closed