Makhadzi accused of stealing TikTok hit song ‘MaGear’

It’s new music Friday and Makhadzi has released the full version of her TikTok hit song MaGear. However, a Malawian artist has claimed she stole the song from him.

Scrafoc claims his song, released in June 2021 sounds very similar to Makhadzi’s own track with the same name. His music video has about 23,000 views and Makhadzi’s version has thousands of dance challenges on TiKTok with millions of views.

Makhadzi is accused of stealing Scrafoc's song.



Scrafoc is an artist based in Malawi anh has a song MaGear that Makhadzi is accused of stealing.



Listen to his version and find next tweet (below) for Makhadzi's version. pic.twitter.com/zXsTjmKXXv— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 22, 2022

Scarfoc started resharing his song the same day Makhadzi released MaGear .

Fans disagreed with the comparisons, with many saying the only similarities is the name and nothing else. The Citizen reached out to Makhadzi’s publicist for comment and is still waiting for a response.

Makhadzi’s defenders further claim the Malawian artist borrowed a lot from South Africa’s popular amapiano sound and slang.

Does this guy not know that South Africans have been using the term “ change Magear for ages “ and it’s been in many songs . If he stalls Makhadzi stole it from him then he stole it from other SA artists— Plain Jane (@plain_jane8) June 22, 2022

They don’t sound alike to me.— precious (@abiyepfp) June 22, 2022

These songs aren't even similar..it's like when Faith Evans say "I love you" and Mary J Blige sings "I love you".. Different time and all. Scrafoc can go Scrafoc far away and leave our Khadzi alone!— Katlego Omphile (@Omphile_Katlego) June 22, 2022

Makhadzi has been marketing the release of MaGear which features Mr Brown and is produced by Master Azart.

The hitmaker is set to go on her first world tour in July. She will perform in two Canadian cities, Toronto, on 16 July, and Ottawa on 23 July at the Ottawa African Festival.

She will then travel to the United Kingdom (UK), to perform in Birmingham on 30 July and in London on 5 August.

“Going international. Performing outside of your comfort zone means a lot,” she said on the announcement of the tour dates.

Her success has seen her receive dozens of awards. She expressed how she was delighted to receive three plaques that were awarded to her on 9 June, and was even more shocked when she was awarded with 15 more plaques the next day.

“When I thought 3 awards I received yesterday was enough matsiko nooo there is 15 more,” said Makhadzi.

She also said that she slept with her awards because she did not know how else to celebrate her hard work and impressive achievements.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting Lerato Maimela.