Scorpion Kings announce big concert date after Covid-19 postponement

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Known for keeping South Africans on their feet for the past three years, Scorpion Kings duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small finally announced their return for a big concert.

First collaborating in July 2019 when they released their first album titled Scorpion Kings, the concert announcement follows the postponement of their Scorpion Kings LIVE (set for April 2020) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They have had a number of projects such as Piano Hub and the Return of the Scorpion Kings which debuted amid much fanfare.

Since then, they have continuously released a string of hit songs, such as Asibe Happy, Hello, and Funu.

It was announced the amapiano duo partnered with one of South Africa’s leading promoters and event production agencies, Glen21 Entertainment for a 3-hour-long curated show, which will take place on Friday 22 July 2022 at Times Square Arena, Pretoria.

Scorpion Kings will perform will several artists, and the lineup will be announced closer to the date.

Limited tickets for the live show go on sale this week at Ticketpros.co.za or any Ticketpro outlet including any Super Spar or selected Jet, Edgars and CNA stores nationwide.

Prices range from R350 to R490.

Kabza and Maphorisa are currently in Europe. Kabza is in London as amapiano music was received very well in the country, with many local artists performing in sold-out venues.

Meanwhile, Maphorisa performed in Belgium.

Whilst Kabza’s personal life has largely been private, his music partner Maphorisa has had a string of dating rumours against his name.

In the past, he has been linked to actress and DJ Thuli Phonologo – a relationship that took many fans by surprise.

The pair began trending after they were rumoured to have been dating thanks to a series of photos and videos on social media that went viral in October last year.

The two didn’t comment about their relationship and have remained mum ever since.