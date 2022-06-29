Grammy Award-Winning Imagine Dragons coming to South Africa

Citizen Reporter

Start saving for your tickets! Multi-platinum Grammy award-winning rock band Imagine Dragons announced the dates for the South African leg of their ‘Mercury World Tour‘ on Wednesday morning.

Three of their best-known hits, Believer, Thunder, and Radioactive are the top three songs on Billboard’s Top 10 Rock songs of the 2010s.

One of the band’s most recent songs – Enemy – topped the Alternative Radio chart for the past seven weeks and is rapidly ascending Top 40 radio (#10) and Hot AC (#9).

Enemy was originally released as the theme to Netflix’s Arcane.

The hit song racked up more than 4 billion combined global streams across two versions (including a collaboration with GRAMMY®-nominated, Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D), making Imagine Dragons the highest streaming American band in the US in 2021.

In 2022, they expanded the world of MERCURY with a double album, MERCURY – ACTS 1 & 2, including the single Bones.

In the statement, singer/songwriter Dan Reynolds said the two-part release is about learning to “accept the unknown” and “let go.”

2021’s MERCURY – ACT 1 debuted in the Billboard 200 top 10, and at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts.

It also launched the singles Wrecked, Cutthroat, and Follow You, with the latter reaching No. 1 on both Mediabase’s Alternative Radio and Billboard’s Alternative Airplay charts. Follow You marked the band’s quickest ascent to the top of that Billboard chart, surpassing the respective seven- and eight-week climbs for Natural (2018) and Believer (2017).

ALSO SEE: Comedy Central Roast: Mpho Popps to throw Khanyi Mbau on the flames

When are Imagine Dragons coming to South Africa?

The South African leg of the Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury World Tour’ will kick off in Cape Town at DHL Stadium on Wednesday 1 February 2023.

On 4 February 2023, the band will head to the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. This tour marks the band’s biggest show of their career to date.

When and where to buy tickets for Imagine Dragons

If you have a Discovery Bank Card, you can already buy your tickets during the pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday 6 July 2022.

If you are not a Discovery Bank Card holder, ticket sales will open on Friday, 8 July at 9am local time from Ticketmaster.co.za.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for the Cape Town show will start from R515 and from R575 for the Johannesburg show.

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers