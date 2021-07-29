WATCH: Here’s how ‘peekaboo’ can change your child’s life

Karabo Mokoena

“What if I told you a game of peekaboo can change the world?” This is how seven-year-old Molly Wright opened her TED Talk on the emotional needs of little ones and child development.

Molly has become the youngest person to deliver a TED Talk, and it offers an important lesson on the development of children.

“Thanks to scientists, we now know how important the first five years are for our health and development especially our brains,” Molly says. The talk is about the brain development of children from infancy to the age of five.

Research shows that the first five years lay a foundation for a child’s learning, which is stimulated by experiences and the relationships they have. The connection to their parents or lack thereof can either set a child up for success or some failure.

According to Molly’s talk, the development of a child depends on these five things.

Connecting

Talking

Playing

A healthy home

Community

To achieve this, Molly teaches parents about the concept of “serve and return”.

Here’s why playing with your kids is essential for their future success!



Watch 7-year-old Molly Wright’s TED Talk (created in partnership with the @Minderoo Foundation) here: https://t.co/ZDShdzszPH pic.twitter.com/vxm2u7g0os— TED Talks (@TEDTalks) July 23, 2021

According to Alberta Family Wellness, the child “serves” by reaching out for interaction—with eye contact, facial expressions, gestures, babbling or touching. A responsive caregiver will “return the serve” by speaking back, playing peekaboo, or sharing a toy or a laugh.

Molly says to serve and return is simply saying “connect, talk and play with us”.

Copycat and naming games, and peekaboo are some of the ways parents can boost a child’s development.

These lay a good foundation for children to be able to make friends, take tests and start families of their own one day.

Adult interactions with children can be disrupted by many things, including devices, and children tend to feel lost when this happens.

“I know adults have to use their devices sometimes, but kids are hardwired to seek out meaningful connections,” Molly adds.

Connecting and playing with kids, especially during the first five years of their lives, is important for their future success.