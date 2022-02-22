Tshepi Vundla reveals her baby’s face and name

Lethabo Malatsi

Fashion and beauty influencer Tshepi Vundla feels more comfortable sharing her daughter with the world, now that she is a few weeks old. She recently took to Instagram to finally reveal both the face and name of her second baby with her partner JR Bogopa.

About a month ago, Tshepi Vundla gave birth to a healthy baby girl and made the announcement in an image captioned: “14/01/2022, our healthy beautiful Princess is here.”

However, she did not reveal the face or name of her second baby whom she had nicknamed “Ginger” and later, “Baby L.”

Earlier this week, Vundla posted a photo set from a shoot with Kist Photography showing baby Liyema Leru Bogopa sound asleep in a tiny tiara and a giant pink Tutu.

What does the name ‘Liyema’ mean?

Tshepi then took to her Instagram stories to explain the meaning behind the name. Liyema is an Isixhosa name and it means “the pillar of the family.” Leru is a Setswana name which means Cloud. Both her names pay homage to her parents’ ethnic backgrounds.

The post got over 20,000 likes and over 600 comments full of people gushing over Vundla’s angelic princess.

The couple also share a son, Sibabalwe (popularly known as ‘Siba’). Since birth, he has featured on the couple’s social media accounts thus gaining him fame and “meme baby” status.



Tshepi and JR have been together for close to a decade.

Who is JR Bogopa?

Tabure Thabo Bogopa, professionally known as JR, is a South African businessman, musician, producer and creative entrepreneur who hails from Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The 34-year-old boasts two number 1 hip hop songs, as well as two number 1 pop songs on the South African music charts during the span of his career.

The rapper was recently inaugurated as one of Idols SA’s new judges, alongside TV personality Somizi Mhlongo and Gomora actress Thembi Seete.