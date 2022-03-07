WATCH: Rand Show returns with big music festival and kids entertainment

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Having been entrenched in childhood memories for many years, the Rand Show is back to continue providing those memories for generations to come.

Having had no choice but to hold off their plans during the first stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, the jam-packed expo, filled with music, travel, food, fun activities, carnival rides, and helicopter flipping rides, is returning after a two-year break.

Because it is such as large scale event, the Rand Show 2022 returns to Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 13 to 18 April. The media announcement revealed the star-studded music lineup and a popular cooking personality.

Rand Show CEO Adele Hartgen told The Citizen because Nasrec has the capacity to host thousands of people, this will help stick to Covid-19 protocols which currently allow for 2,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.

They already tested this during their spring edition in September 2021 and have decided to go full steam ahead for their big edition this year.

The floorplan for all activations includes social distancing measures.

Rand Show 2022, children’s entertainment

Parents will be more than pleased with the children’s activations as there will be popular cartoon figures, such as Spongebob Square Pants and Dora the Explorer, and pop-up shows to entertain the whole family.

Hartgen says they have upped their game in terms of kids’ entertainment including having more Nickelodeon and VIS content.

Rand Show music festival

The music lineup could challenge any local festival, with acts such as electro-pop group GoodLuck, Mi Casa, songstress Shekinah, Kelly Khumalo and headliners Mafikizolo and hip-hop artist AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes).

Blaq Spider Pantsula Group from Protea South in Soweto performs at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 24 February 2021, at the Rand Show media day. Rand Show 2022 is from 13-18 of April 2022. Visitors to the Rand Show 2022 can expect to find old favourites like carnival rides, helicopter flipping, exhibitors from a variety of retailers and food. Rand Show Live Music Concerts kicks off with a music festival from Friday 15 April to Monday 18 April, showcasing the best local artists, with two artists per day in the Main Arena. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The musicians will perform between 15 and 18 April, while there is a surprise performer who hasn’t been named as yet.

Rand show tickets

Standard entrance tickets start from R95 for adults. Children that are three to 12 years old and pensioners will only pay R60 for a ticket.

The music festival tickets are an extra R150, which includes access to the Rand Show.

Clash of the kitchens

Foodies are going to be spoilt for choice, as organisers have introduced different types of cuisines from around the world to taste. Those passionate about food will have the opportunity to enter The Jacaranda Clash of Kitchens, a reality cooking competition with R125,000 in prizes up for grabs, as 40 teams of two will compete in live competition rounds over the course of the five days.

Bakels Pettinice Ambassador and Sugar Artist Cheryl Gerds makes Steam Punk Cake at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 24 February 2021, at the Rand Show media day. She will be training, and holding demonstrations, chocolate classes, sugar art classes, cake pops, cookie icing, designer cookies and sugar airbrushing. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Celebrity chefs, Marinda Engelbrecht and Mogau Seshoene, popular known as The Lazy Makoti, will mentor each session and assist teams throughout (within guidelines, to keep it fair). Hartgen adds that bringing these chefs will help bring more delicious food to the event for many guests to try.

For more information, click here.