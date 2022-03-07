WATCH: Rand Show returns with big music festival and kids entertainment

Having been entrenched in childhood memories for many years, the Rand Show is back to continue providing those memories for generations to come.
Having had no choice but to hold off their plans during the first stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, the jam-packed expo, filled with music, travel, food, fun activities, carnival rides, and helicopter flipping rides, is returning after a two-year break.
Because it is such as large scale event, the Rand Show 2022 returns to Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 13 to 18 April. The media announcement revealed the star-studded music lineup and a popular cooking personality.
Rand Show CEO Adele Hartgen told The Citizen because Nasrec has the capacity to host thousands of people, this will help stick to Covid-19 protocols which currently allow for 2,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors.
They already tested this during their spring edition in September 2021 and have decided to go full steam ahead for their big edition this year.
The floorplan for all activations includes social distancing measures.
Rand Show 2022, children’s entertainment
Parents will be more than pleased with the children’s activations as there will be popular cartoon figures, such as Spongebob Square Pants and Dora the Explorer, and pop-up shows to entertain the whole family.
Hartgen says they have upped their game in terms of kids’ entertainment including having more Nickelodeon and VIS content.
Rand Show music festival
The music lineup could challenge any local festival, with acts such as electro-pop group GoodLuck, Mi Casa, songstress Shekinah, Kelly Khumalo and headliners Mafikizolo and hip-hop artist AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes).
The musicians will perform between 15 and 18 April, while there is a surprise performer who hasn’t been named as yet.
Rand show tickets
Standard entrance tickets start from R95 for adults. Children that are three to 12 years old and pensioners will only pay R60 for a ticket.
The music festival tickets are an extra R150, which includes access to the Rand Show.
Clash of the kitchens
Foodies are going to be spoilt for choice, as organisers have introduced different types of cuisines from around the world to taste. Those passionate about food will have the opportunity to enter The Jacaranda Clash of Kitchens, a reality cooking competition with R125,000 in prizes up for grabs, as 40 teams of two will compete in live competition rounds over the course of the five days.
Celebrity chefs, Marinda Engelbrecht and Mogau Seshoene, popular known as The Lazy Makoti, will mentor each session and assist teams throughout (within guidelines, to keep it fair). Hartgen adds that bringing these chefs will help bring more delicious food to the event for many guests to try.
For more information, click here.