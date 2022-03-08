Jada Pinkett-Smith loves Rihanna’s maternity outfits

Kaunda Selisho

Whether they think it’s right, it’s wrong or it’s just plain fabulous, everyone has an opinion on Rihanna’s maternity style and the latest celebrity to weigh in on the belly-baring trend is actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett-Smith.

She shared her opinion along with a picture of herself wearing a belly-bearing outfit during one of her pregnancies.

“Who says you can’t wear see thru fits when you’re preggers?” [sic] asked Jada.

“I love me some Rih. She’s bold, unapologetic, fierce, kind and an all-around girl’s girl. She likes to see other women win and that’s one of her qualities I admire most,” added Jada.

She continued own about how Rihanna helped other women find and hold their own crowns and mused about how important she felt this was, especially during International Women’s Month.

Jada also limited the comments under her post, presumably to avoid people missing the intention of her message and avoid directing more unsolicited opinions Riri’s way.

Rihanna has come under fire for bearing her belly ever since the news of her pregnancy went public.

Those who favour modesty believe that she should be covered up during this time while those who have followed her style evolution all throughout her career have argued that Rihanna is a fan of dressing sexily and it should therefore be no different now that she is pregnant.

She all but shout down Paris Fashion Week recently when she attended a show in a custom-made sheer Dior teddy and matching lingerie.

The artist has long made it clear that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her fashion choices.

After all, she is the woman who wore a sheer dress made of Swarovski crystals to accept an award marking her status as a style icon in the eyes of the fashion elite.

