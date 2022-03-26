K Naomi reveals her baby girl’s face

Lethabo Malatsi

Model and TV presenter Keitumetse Phakathi, famously known as K Naomi took to her personal Instagram page to officially reintroducer her followers to her three-month-old baby.

She has spent the last few days reminiscing about her recent wedding day on social media by sharing pictures of friends and family who were in attendance as well as pictures from some of her favourite photos from the day.

One of the photos that the 30-year-old shared also included a picture of herself holding ‘Baby P’ on the day of her wedding.

The picture followed with a beautiful message to her child which she captioned:

“My heart in human form. I can’t get over how much I love you Baby P. I pray and wish I really do right with you, that’s my plan. I assure you that I’ll never leave your side, I’ll hold your hand throughout this thing called life and love and support you.

The world is such an interesting place but what I know for sure is that with God, your dad and I, your siblings, family and friends you’ll grow up to be such a beautiful Queen with a good heart and strong mind. I love you, you are a big part of my happiness. Can’t get over this big bow, it is so adorable!”

K Naomi’s comments were immediately flooded with people gushing over how beautiful the media personality’s daughter is.

The likes of Bonang Matheba, Simphiwe Ngema, Tshepi Vundla, Leslie Laurie, DJ Zinhle and many more also commented and were pretty smitten.

“My Goodness. Motherhood is your calling,” media personality Denise Zimba commented.

“She’s growing up so fast,” celebrity chef Lorna Maseko said.

K Naomi and husband, Tshepo Phakathi ‘Mr P’, tied the knot last weekend. This came after getting engaged last year October.

Socialites like Lasiwe, Mihlali Ndamase, Pearl Modiadia were in attendance to celebrate the beautiful union of the couple.

The newly wedded Mrs Phakathi welcomed her first child in December 2021; and also shared her baby’s arrival with friends and fans.