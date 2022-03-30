Alec and Hilaria Baldwin ready to welcome 7th child together

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Alec Baldwin endured a tragic and heartbreaking 2021, after he accidentally fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the Western movie in New Mexico last October, when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor has tried to recover from this tragedy and the news that his wife Hilaria Baldwin is expecting their seventh child came as a huge surprise for the growing family.

Hilaria posted a video surrounded by their six children and Alec, as they shared with their toddlers she’s having another baby.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.

ALSO READ: K Naomi reveals her baby girl’s face

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram.

This will be Alec’s eighth child, his first is a model and actress, Ireland Baldwin who is 25 years old.

Alec is a seasoned actor at 63 and his wife Hilaria is a former yoga instructor aged 38.

Their current six children’s names are Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo,18 months and Lucia, who just turned one year old. Their sixth child was via a surrogate.

Hilaria took a break from social media for about three weeks before she announced her pregnancy. She told her 944,000 followers that they are okay and they shouldn’t worry about her absence.