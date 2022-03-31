Right on track! As Thomas & Friends find a new home on Boomerang

Sponsored

Climb aboard for a series of all-new adventures with Thomas the Tank Engine! Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go is set to premiere on Boomerang Africa on Monday, 4 April 2022. The brand-new series, with an entirely new storytelling approach, promises to bring even more fun-filled adventures with vibrant 2D animation and compelling new characters while visiting exciting new locations and learning about teamwork and friendship!

The Island of Sodor is home to the biggest, silliest, most musical and toot-ally awesome-est adventures with your number one pal, Thomas the Tank Engine.

He is joined by some familiar friends, including Percy, Diesel, Gordon, Nia, a tank engine from Kenya in Africa, and Sir Topham Hatt, along with fresh faces like Kana – the first electric train in Sodor, and the best fix-it crew, Carly the Crane and Sandy the Rail Speeder.

But it doesn’t end there.

This new series sees a one-hour movie special offering viewers an action-packed adventure with new characters and a collection of new songs in Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup, which premiers on Sunday, 17 April @ 06h30 CAT.

“Thomas and his stories have held a special place in the hearts of children across the globe, and we are proud to make Boomerang Africa the new home for Thomas &Friends: All Engines Go. Thomas will be centre stage in the brand-new series. We will see the world through his young eyes,” says Ariane Suveg, VP Kids’ Channels France, French-speaking territories, Africa & Israel.

“More playful and relatable than ever before, his competitive spirit will be readily apparent as he strives to be the Number One Tank Engine through more physical comedy and music, play, trial and error, all while just enjoying being a kid!”

Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go is the fourth major revamp ever of the world-famous children’s animated show in its illustrious 75-year history. Brand-new to Boomerang Africa, the show incorporates 26 fun and entertaining social-emotional, cognitive, and physical learning moments throughout the series, including friendship, taking turns, teamwork, self-help, and empathy, a perfect show to entertain and engage the little ones whilst moms and dads enjoy the nostalgia brought on by the show!

Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mattel Television, says: “This new creative direction for the classic Thomas & Friends franchise is crafted to appeal to contemporary audiences, yet still maintain the beloved characters’ core ethos: the value of friendship. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go features stories that are both timeless and timely, with themes that will resonate with children, parents and caregivers alike.” Mattel also gives the gift of playtime fun where kids can make their favourite moments from Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go come to life with a new range of Thomas & Friends toys.

Don’t miss out on all the abso-toot-ly, off-the-rails fun with Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go on the new Cartoonito morning block on Boomerang Africa from Monday, 4 April at 06h50 CAT.

Watch the trailer below: