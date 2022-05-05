Lerato Maimela

The upcoming weekend marks the worldwide phenomenon which is International Mother’s Day.

People all across the globe will be heading home in hopes to spoil, treat and celebrate their mothers on the special day.

If you and your loved ones are clueless on what to do for your mother this weekend, worry not, we have got you covered.

Here are some fun ways to celebrate your wonderful mother this Mother’s Day:

Book a message or give her a pamper session

The best way to show your mother that you love her and appreciate her would be to spoil and pamper her with a massage voucher where she will spend the day relaxing and relieving all of her tension and stress.

For a more personal touch to the pampering gift, you could give your mother a range of massages, or paint her toes and style her hair.

You can also pamper your mother and spoil her by cooking and baking her favourite meals and treats which she can indulge in throughout the day.

Getting a massage and pamper session. Picture: iStock

Pilates and breakfast

If your mother is a fitness bunny or has been saying that she would like to get into fitness and a healthier lifestyle then you can surprise her with a Sunday morning Health and Wellness Event which kicks off with pilates, breathwork, a walk through the pomegranate orchards, and a short foraging session before enjoying a full breakfast served with tea.

This event will be held at the Ganico Organic Estate in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, and tickets for this event are sold at R485 per person.

Pilates in the farm. Picture: iStock

Have a games night or movie night

Spending quality time with your mother is one of the best gifts you could give her because in most cases you spend most of your time dealing with your own personal lives and engagements.

Bring the family together for a movie or games night and watch your mother’s favourite movies or play her favourite board games.

Family movie night. Picture: iStock

Take a short trip for the weekend to mom’s favourite destination

Spending time together as a family is a priceless act of love and this is something your mother will definitely love doing to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Take a road trip to a short destination which your mother loves to visit or has said she would love to visit. Spend the weekend away with her on the trip doing all the things she loves to do.

Family road trip. Picture: iStock

Mom and me dance classes and breakfast

Treat your mother to a fun filled mommy and me dance class on Sunday morning at the Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio at Hallmark Hotel in Johannesburg where there will be snacks and drinks provided before the dance lessons begin, and then breakfast after the dance class.

Tickets are sold at R400 per adult, and R200 for children under 12 years old.

Do all of her daily chores

Mother’s usually show their love in the daily acts of service which they do around the house for their loved ones.

Show your mother that you see all the work that she does for you and the family, and that you appreciate all of her hard work by spending Mother’s Day doing all of her daily chores to give her some time to relax and do some of the things she loves doing which she does not get the chance to do.

Doing laundry and house chores for mom. Picture: iStock

Plant something together in the backyard

Sprucing up the garden in your backyard by planting new flowers and trees is an amazing exercise, and is a good way to bond with your loved while enlacing the appearance of your backyard.

Plant some beautiful and bright flowers with your mother this Mother’s Day for an incredible bonding experience which will serve as a reminder of your mother and the relationship which you share with her for years to come every time you see the flowers or spend some time in your garden.

Planting flowers with mom in the garden. Picture: iStock

Glamourous lunch in Sandton

This Mother’s Day Hotel Sky in Sandton, Johannesburg is offering a gourmet lunch for mother’s and their loved ones which is accompanied with live music with all the trimmings including a salad station, live grill, and dessert selection with Black Forest gateau, macarons, creme brulee and more.

Tickets are sold at R330 per adult, R115 for children from the ages 6 and 11 years old, and children under the age of 5 eat for free.