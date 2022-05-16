Virtual Parenting Event to boast valuable parenting tips and tools

Renate Engelbrecht

Having a baby literally launches you into the most fulfilling, yet challenging time of your life and not knowing what you’re getting into could either be the one thing that keeps you from quitting before your get started, or it could be the worst thing you ever do. That’s probably why a virtual parenting event might come in handy…

Many parents prefer to be prepared as well as humanly possible, although many might also tell you that nothing could really prepare you for parenting. Still, there are certain tactics, tips and tools that have been identified over the many years of people being parents. Some of these valuable insights will be shared with parents-to-be, current parents or anyone else interested in the art of parenting at this year’s BabyYumYum.co.za Virtual Parenting Experience, taking place between 20 and 22 May.

Powered by Momentum Medical Scheme, the event will cover various topics and ideas relating to the common goal of empowering parents in the most challenging and fulfilling journey of their lives.

At this year’s Virtual Parenting Event, delegates will be able to engage with new ideas and experts whose specialities are all unique. Meg Faure from Parent Sense will talk about getting your child to sleep through the night, and she will also share her personal experience of post-natal depression with Metro FM’s Melanie Bala. If you’re wondering how to deal with a toddler throwing tantrums in public, be sure to tune in for Transformational Parenting Coach, Nozipho Mbatha from Nuture with Nozi’s valuable insights.

Tantrums in public. Image: iStock

READ: Is attachment parenting right for you?

Topics you’re too shy to ask your gynae about will be covered too, with Dr Natalia Novikova saying it as it is. Clinical Psychologist, Lwanele Khasu will also take a look at family mental health – something that should be high on everyone’s lists of priorities these days. And, Zibuse Kunene will go into the difficult, yet very real and concerning topic of absent fathers.

Other topics that will be touched on at the Virtual Parenting Event include bed-wetting, breastfeeding, weaning, meditation, work-life balance, self-defence and even makeup and wardrobe tips to help moms feel confident and beautiful.

According to Amanda Rogaly, the founder of BabyYumYum.co.za and also the event, it’s all about empowering and educating parents through content that is relatable, local and of the highest quality. “That action has been carried through to our choice of speakers too. Together with my guest editor, Karabo Mokoena, our selection of speakers has been carefully handpicked to display diversity and be representative of the demographics of our country. We intentionally sought out speakers who are relatable to different parenting styles and cover topics which are all part of the day-to-day parenting process through to the most unconventional and risqué.”

Parenting is the hardest job in the world. Image: iStock

Mokoena, who will be the MC at the event is a mom of two girls and says she is a parenting conversationalist and content creator. According to her, the event is a parenting portal that provides expert parenting content and stories from other parents. “My passion for parenting is driven by a deep need to make the parenting journey a little less challenging than it already is. After all, parenting is the hardest job in the world!”

Tickets are available on quicket.co.za.